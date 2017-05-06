Kanye West Takes Down All His Social Media Accounts After Skipping the Met Gala

Kanye West took down his Twitter account and all his other social media accounts this Friday, after skipping this year’s edition of the Met Gala and taking a step back from all public events.

“He’s focusing on getting back into the public spotlight really slow,” a source revealed for ET online earlier this week. “That’s the main reason why he didn’t want to go to the Met Ball. He’s still very close friends with Anna and loves her dearly, but right now it’s all about him and staying healthy.”

“Going to the biggest fashion event of the year is something that will not help him stay on the right track to getting better,” the same source added, referring to Kanye West’s breakdown followed by hospitalization from last year. “Fashion is Kayne’s passion — and going on Monday night may seem like just a little appearance at an event, but Kanye would have gotten SO involved in the entire process.”

It appears that, on the other hand, he was thrilled that Kim was able to attend and have fun, but he preferred to stay home with his children.

Kim Kardashian West did indeed go solo at the event and she rocked a simple white outfit, confirming her husband’s absence from the fashion event.

“He’s at home, he’s just been taking some time off and really loving that,” Kim confessed to Vogue’s Andre Leon Talley when she was asked about Kanye.

Kanye has not left the fashion world for good, as his kids clothing line in collaboration with Kim is currently on sale.

Anyway, it’s good to know that Kanye is taking some time off to himself, even if we can’t wait to see him and Kim together at more fashion events in the future.

Last year they dazzled everyone at the Met Gala fashion event with their eye-popping outfits.