Kanye West Scores 106 Points in Basketball Game Against kids In Wheelchairs

Ron Collins Posted On 01/02/2017
kanye west basketballSource: The Daily Mail

Kanye West goes six times a week to the gym. The rapper was hospitalized for nine days last month after a depressive episode that forced him to cancel the end of his tour in North America.

Released on November 30, he has since recovered with the support of his family and doctors.

According to TMZ, in an effort to stay healthy both physically and mentally West is spending more time at the gym. He trains with coach Don Brooks. On daily sessions last as long as two hours, Brooks has Wesr mixing traditional exercises and basketball.

So how serious is West when it comes to basketball? According to a recent report from TMZ, the rapper recently played a charity game where he scored 106 points playing against kids in wheelchairs.

Apparently everyone at the game was upset. Parents were mad, kids were crying and people just started leaving.

At one point, West yelled “quitters!” to people walking out.

West’s excuse for his poor sportsmanship? He wanted to break Wilt Chamberlain’s scored for most points scored in a game.

“I set out to break Wilt Chamberlain’s record of points in one game and that’s what I did,” the rapper said following the game. “It was for a good cause and I couldn’t be happier with my play.”

So classy.

