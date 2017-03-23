Kanye West Scared Kim Kardashian Following Paris Robbery And She “Freaked Out!”

Following her traumatic experience in Paris, Kim Kardashian went through a moment of hell once again when her husband, Kanye West apparently scared her. The reality TV star immediately “freaked out” and attacked the rapper who was returning home late at night.

In the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we are in for a treat as we will see even more drama unfold.

According to reports, the 36-year-old was in bed with her daughter North when she suddenly heard footsteps coming up the stairs, reminding her of the terrifying experience in Paris when she was robbed at gunpoint.

“I did not sleep last night. I totally freaked out,” Kim told sister Kourtney and momager, Kris Jenner.

“Kanye came home — he had a concert. He always comes up the back stairs, like I always know he comes up the stairs that go into my room.”

However, that time Kanye chose to climb us the front stairs.

“All I heard was his feet stomping up the stairs. At three in the morning he came in, and that’s the same time the robbery happened. After a concert, he can’t hear that well.”

“I’m going, ‘Hello? Hello?’ like exactly what I did. He’s not responding to me because he can’t hear me,” she continued. “So I started crying and I’m freaking out. […] And then he walks in and I’m like, ‘Hello a**hole.’”

As fans are already aware, the couple has been having marital issues for a while and even went to couples’ counseling, but nothing seems to be working so far.

