Kanye West ‘Pissed’ At JAY-Z For Trying To Make Him Look Bad; Here’s Why He Won’t Respond

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/23/2017
Kanye West ‘Pissed’ At JAY-Z For Trying To Make Him Look Bad; Here's Why He Won’t RespondSource: bet.com

After Jay-Z spoke out about Kanye West’s 2016 rant for the first time, It looks like Kanye believes that he is deflecting a lot from the real situation. Kanye is not happy at all with what Jay said during the interview but here is the reason for which he is not reacting.

Kanye and Jay-Z are at odds, and the two rappers don’t seem to be headed toward a reconciliation anytime soon.

 

According to a source, it appears that Kanye is pissed at Jay-Z over the interview.

In the interview — Jay’s first sit-down since the release of his 4:44 album June 30 — the rapper admits that Kanye ‘crossed the line’ during his 2016 rant where he brought Beyonce and Blue Ivy, aged 5, into the mix; a big no no in their friendship.

As for Kanye’s opinions about Jay’s unexpected candid comments? ‘He thinks Jay’s just trying to deflect from the whole Tidal fiasco and make him look bad,’ the source confessed.

The longtime friends are in the middle of a reported money dispute involving the streaming service, which Kanye has since departed from.

‘Kanye’s first impulse is always to fire straight back, to put his side of the argument out there. But, thankfully, Kanye’s people talked him into deleting his Twitter and Instagram accounts a while back, for this very reason.’

However, without his social media accounts, Ye isn’t taking that route this time.

Kanye’s responding differently; by not responding.

 

‘He’s thinking things over thoroughly, to act rationally about their differences,’ the source continues. And, he’s getting some valuable advice from his wife.

‘Kim is urging Kanye not to let this situation with Jay rile him up. She thinks that’s exactly what everyone wants, to lure Kanye into coming out with some crazy rant. Kim’s trying to persuade Kanye to see the ‘big picture’ and not sweat the small stuff. As far as she’s concerned, Kanye needs to focus on the Tidal dispute, and not Jay’s comments about his rant, in order to handle this professionally.’ We couldn’t agree more!

