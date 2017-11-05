Kanye West Performs Alongside Kid Cudi For The First Time Since Ye’s Hospitalization

Kanye West joined his old acquaintance and friend, Kid Cudi, on stage during his concert in Chicago for a surprise performance on Saturday night. According to a report from E! Online, Ye’s appearance alongside Kid Cudi is the first time he has played a show since he checked himself into the hospital for a week in November of 2016.

Yeezy and Kid performed their track together titled, “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1,” from the rapper’s album which came out in 2016 – Life Of Pablo.

Fans will remember when Kanye – after making a series of off-the-cuff monologues during his performances – canceled the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo tour and took himself to a hospital in Los Angeles.

Furthermore, officials treated him for exhaustion. After eight days in the facility, doctors decided it was time for them to release him as “an outpatient.”

As for Kanye and Cudi’s relationship, the husband of Kim Kardashian gave Kid a record deal on his G.O.O.D music label in 2008.

Just a few months before Kanye was in the hospital, Kid Cudi took to Twitter to rant about how Kanye and Drake allegedly use “ghostwriters.”

In response, Kanye – during a concert – said on stage that he felt disrespected by his protégé’s words about him behind his back.

Just a week later, Kanye called Kid Cudi “one of the most influential artists of the past ten years” and added that he wanted to take the time to say that Kid is his brother and he hopes he’s doing well.

Since then, considering their recent concert together, it appears their relationship is growing stronger again.

Additionally, In August of 2017, Page Six claimed that Kid and Kanye are working on a project in Japan. However, neither parties have made a statement regarding the potential collaboration.