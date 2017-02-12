Kanye West On The Brink Of Having Another Breakdown

On February 10, when Kanye West stepped out in New York City he definitely didn’t look too good. Now fans of the rapper are worried that he may be inching closer to another breakdown.

Advertisement

The 39 years old entertainer is currently in the Big Apple during New York Fashion Week. While waiting for the event to take place, Kanye decided to go out for a bit. Of course, the first thing the onlookers noticed was his freshly bleached hair but at a closer look it became obvious that he was having a really bad day.

His transformation comes after rumors that he’s hit another bump in his marriage with Kim Kardasihian. Their latest reason for fighting with each other has been over their $20 million Hidden Hills mansion, which has been under construction since 2014.

“Kim does not feel safe at this new place because it is so large,” shared an insider. “It is so spread out and it is going to cost them a fortune just for security.”

“Kanye has already started moving stuff into the new place,” the source added. “Kim is stuck because she knows that she is the one who wanted this place to begin with, even though her family always told her it was a bit too much.”

However, as fans already know, this is not Kimye’s only problem. Ever since Kanye’s mental breakdown that took place in December and Kim’s Paris heist, a couple of months earlier, the married couple have been taking desperate measure to fix their crumbling relationship.

“Kim is just terrified that Kanye will do more damage to her brand,” the source said.

Advertisement

Do you think Kimye will make it another year or is the divorce unavoidable?