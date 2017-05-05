Kanye West Mysteriously Deletes His Twitter And Instagram!

Kanye West doesn’t want to be followed anymore on social media. The 39-year-old College Dropout rapper deactivated both of his social media accounts on Friday afternoon, including Instagram and Twitter.

This isn’t the first time Kanye has deleted his accounts, but this time there was no explanation or a heads up. Some publications like Pitchfork and E! News have reached out to his representatives for comment.

Last summer, the rapper revealed he had zero regrets about anything he’d ever posted on his social media accounts.

In an interview with a Los Angeles radio station, he said, “we’re going to be gone in 100 years. I can’t say enough.” In the months after, Kanye’s tweets became iconic for being off-the-cuff, blunt, and honest.

Maybe Kanye just needed a break. It isn’t uncommon for celebrities to get sick of the heat they get.

Just ask Selena Gomez. The songstress deleted her Instagram containing 100 million + followers while in rehab for substance abuse problems.

Last summer Kanye said, “I wake up in the morning and go read comments. I’m crazy about my kids.”

West said he doesn’t usually respond to the comments about his personal life, but there is one topic he doesn’t like anybody to talk about, and that is his kids.

West has a history of feuding with other celebs, including Jimmy Kimmel, Wiz Khalifa, and Taylor Swift. The rapper has left a black hole that has to be filled.

After his most recent departure from social media, a lot of his fans are wondering if he will come back.

We put our money on his return. He can only go without Twitter for so long!

This isn’t the only odd behavior coming from the Kanye as of late.

West skipped the 2017 Met Gala on Monday, but his wife was present wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star told Vogue Kanye was “taking some time off and really loving that.”

As mentioned earlier in the article, Kanye’s Twitter disappeared in August of 2016, but it turned out that there was a malfunction with Twitter’s platform. West didn’t delete his account.