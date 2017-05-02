FREE NEWSLETTER
Kanye West Might Host Ellen DeGeneres’ Show On His Birthday

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/02/2017
Kanye West Ellen DeGeneresCredit: Billboard

Ellen DeGeneres wants Kanye West to host her show, and fans are thrilled with the wild idea.

Recently, Kim Kardashian was a guest on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where she opened up for the first time about the robbery in Paris, France in the fall of last year.

It was a very emotional and tense interview, and the comedian tried to lighten things up by focusing on West’s upcoming birthday.

On June 8, West will turn 39 and DeGeneres was curious about the birthday gift she will give to the man who has everything.

The mom of two shared: “I have no idea. He does the most amazing, romantic, over-the-top, crazy, wild things that you would never even imagine for me, so the pressure is on.”

DeGeneres suggested the coolest present ever for the controversial and talented star, have him host the show on his big day.

The comedian said she would love to have West take over the entire hour-long program where he “can play music, he can talk about whatever he wants.”

She added that North and Saint are also invited to share the special moment with their father.

DeGeneres said: “You could have the whole family and him on the show.”

The socialite, who was robbed of more than $10 million in jewelry while attending Paris Fashion Week, said she is no longer materialistic.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star stated: “I’m such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. It was probably no secret — and you see it on the show — I was being flashy and I was definitely materialistic before.”

West has appeared on DeGeneres’ show on many occasions, and the duo seems to get along very well.

Additionally, the rapper is very controversial and will probably make bizarre comments about Donald Trump, Taylor Swift, Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill O’Reilly – and therefore bring great ratings for Mrs. DeGeneres.

Would you watch West deliver one of his epic rants on the “Ellen” show?

2 Comments

Gabby
05/02/2017 at 8:44 pm
Reply

Yes yes and yes!!! 😱😱😱😱


Laura
05/02/2017 at 8:32 pm
Reply

Why????? Are you looking to lose ratings?


