Kanye West Looked Depressed Out with Friends while Kim was in Costa Rica

Kim Kardashian has left him behind and left for Costa Rica with the rest of her family.

Without her, Kanye West looked like he was in a bad mood when spotted at dinner with friends in Los Angeles on Monday.

Maybe the rapper was missing his wife who left for a vacation with the rest of the Kardashian clan – vacation to which he was not invited.

While Kanye went out for a casual dinner with his palls, Kim and children North and Saint were heading home in a private plane, following a family holiday with Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and her children, Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Tyga.

As a way to celebrate her return to social media, Kim made sure she documented the entire trip for her followers. North West was featured in a series of sweet snaps on Monday as the family headed back home after a four-day trip in Costa Rica.

The mother and her little girl were having fun on Snapchat trying out all kinds of cute filters and voice changing options.

Munching on cookies, the reality star took to her Snapchat as North dazzled in pink animated flowers on top of her head as one of the filters.

The little girl made sure to pose for the camera in her red velvet dress and denim jacket.

While Snapchat distracted Little North, she became briefly impressed with her aunt Khloe’s pants as she grabbed at the crystals that spelled Juicy.

Funnily enough, Kim made sure to capture the moment when North reached for her aunt’s butt.

“It’s sparkly huh? It’s Juicy huh?” Kim asked her daughter.

The family was in Costa Rica for several days as the filmed season 13 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The holiday officially marked Kim’s return to the spotlight.