Kanye West Living In Fear Forbids Wife Kim Kardashian From Attending Paris Fashion Week

Mel Walker Posted On 03/12/2017
Kanye West Kim Kardashian Paris Fashion WeekPeople

Kanye West is so worried about the safety of his wife, Kim Kardashian, that he has forbidden her from attending Paris Fashion Week.

This week, celebrities from around the globe went to the French capital to celebrate fashion and the birth of new trends.

The rapper is not well liked in the media for some of his outrageous past moves like feuding with Taylor Swift and meeting President Donald Trump hoping to perform at his inauguration, but this time he might be right.

West cares for the reality television icon and wants her to be safe after the vicious robbery that took place in October where thieves stole $12 million worth of jewelry for the business mogul.

It took French authorities close to four months to arrest all those who were involved in committing the crime.

Since then, the mother of two has reduced her traveling. However, she made an exception for a family trip to Costa Rica in February.

Kardashian has also adopted a more subdue approach on social media since the traumatic incident took place.

It is believed that the criminals used her posting on the Internet to find out more about her whereabouts.

Five months after the robbery, West’s wife is doing much better. For example, there was a complete overhaul of her security detail.

She also sought counseling from professionals to overcome her anxiety problems. Kardashian also turned to her family for emotional support and help.

Despite all of this, the incident almost led to a divorce for Kimye as fans like to call them.

This explains why Mr. West is doing his best to protect his wife.

