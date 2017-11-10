Kanye West Is Reportedly Planning A Documentary About His Life – ‘It Will Be A Work Of Controversial Art’

Kanye West seems to be planning a documentary about his life. He thinks it will be a ‘work of controversial art.’

Kanye is making the ‘movie of his life.’ Kim Kardashian’s husband has spent lots of years being followed by camera crews for his own project.

🇬🇧 A post shared by Yeezus. (@privatekanye) on Sep 2, 2014 at 2:12pm PDT

He always insisted that it’s as far away from his spouse’s show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ as possible.

An insider told The Sun Online that ‘Kanye is very much still filming the documentary about himself. Kanye’s documentary is being crafted as a ‘work of controversial art,’ or the opposite of reality TV and ‘KUWTK’. Basically he wants to make the movie of his life – but just about him and his work, not Kim and his family life,’ the source confessed.

‘His vision is that it’s going to be a cutting edge and ‘real’ documentary – all directed and produced by him. Kanye thinks this is the ultimate in reality TV – it’s real life, and never been done before he says,’ the same insider continued saying.

Kanye has made nothing off limits to his camera crew, with his personal and professional life all captured on film.

The same insider continued to say that ‘He’s been filming for a few years – has thousands of hours or footage – of him at work, at home, at events, talking to the camera, private moments and public moments. Everything from the last few years.’

When Kanye has made his extremely rare appearances on KUWTK, he has been allowed to approve the cuts before they air, but it seems that Kim won’t be given the same editorial control over his documentary.

Prague @iamkimwest A post shared by Yeezus. (@privatekanye) on Jun 2, 2014 at 12:48pm PDT

The same insider also said that ‘Kim’s worried that she won’t get final edit over the documentary-like she does with the reality show, where she’s a producer.’

‘She wishes he’d just come on ‘KUWTK’ and show fans more of what he’s like off stage, bring their kids on the show and let people into their lives. But he always says he doesn’t like the way it’s filmed and feels uncomfortable on the show,’ the source concluded.

Advertisement

We can’t wait to see what Kanye has in store for his fans and not only! On the other hand, Kanye refuses to be featured on the Kardashians’ Christmas card.