Kanye West Is Fat Shamed And That’s Not Okay

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 09/22/2017
Kanye West is fat shamedSource: Kim Kardashian West Instagram

Kanye West was spotted walking around Los Angeles and the Internet is now fat shaming the singer, producer, and husband of Kim Kardashian. Social media blew up with comments, jokes, and remarks about Kanye’s new look and while some are using the word fat to describe him, others are being downright mean and cruel. A photoshopped meme showing Kanye West with Kim Kardashian-West without about 50 pounds added on is once again making the Internet rounds. Some are suggesting that Kanye has turned into the meme. Kanye West hasn’t responded to the criticism or made any public statements about his weight, nor should he have to.

Not everyone is suggesting Kanye’s apparent weight gain is a negative thing. Several people have remarked that he seems to be smiling more and looks happier in the new photos. Several users on Twitter even suggested that Kanye looks healthier with more weight on him.

While some are finding positive things to say, not everyone is being kind. Some on social media are now suggesting that if Kanye continues to gain weight his marriage to Kim Kardashian will be in trouble.

Not everyone agrees that Kanye looks fat, as the photos above and below suggest. Even if he has gained weight, it’s simply not okay to put photos of people online for the sole purpose of laughing or mocking them.

No one knows what is going on in Kanye’s life or if there are reasons why his physique looks bigger. Sometimes people gain weight when taking new medications.

There could be many different reasons why Kanye’s physique seems different and it’s simply not nice to pick people apart and humiliate them online.

The photo below is a photoshopped meme that circulated several years ago showing what people would think Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would look like if they gained weight.

 

This recent picture of Kanye West is drawing positive attention. Many people have commented that Kanye’s smile looks big and he seems to appear happier than he has in a while.

He isn’t the only celebrity to recently be fat shamed due to a sudden change in appearance.

Rihanna has faced public scrutiny over her appearance with many photoshopped images and memes surfacing that criticize her weight.

When Kim Kardashian-West and Beyonce were pregnant they found themselves fat shamed as well.

Fat shaming is never right, regardless who the recipient is. Bodies and appearances change. No one stays the same forever regardless of how many cosmetic procedures are available.

What do you think about the Internet fat shaming Kanye West? Do you think people have the right to comment on celebrity’s appearances and fat shame if they gain weight?

3 Comments

JenJen
09/22/2017 at 7:51 pm
I think people should shut the fk up and mind their damn business. Like they have authority to tell someone else what or who they should look like. Don’t have a clue of what’s going on in their lives.


TERESA Woody
09/22/2017 at 6:56 pm
I think he FINALLY looks HAPPY again. Like the article stated that it could be from medications that he maybe taking. To be honest that was my first thought before I even got two sentences into the article. If that is the case then keep it up Kanye you look great. No people should not fat shame anyone, because one day you’re going to look in your mirror and you will have gained weight too.


Sparke Addams
09/22/2017 at 6:55 pm
He looks nice with the weight gain. A smile makes you look better anyway ijs.


