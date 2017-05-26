Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian White Flowers On Third Wedding Anniversary – She Called Him The ‘Best Husband’

Kanye West is still a big romantic guy when it comes to proclaiming the love that he has for Kim Kardashian West.

The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary on May 24, and the “Famous” singer went all the way to put a smile on his wife’s face.

The father of two opted for white flowers lined up to form some kind of metaphorical cloud. The white flowers were reminiscent of what was part of the decor during their 2014 wedding ceremony.

Kardashian is a huge fan of white flowers, and her husband probably wanted to nod to their big day. It was a nice gesture, and the TV personality took to social media the next day to share a short video with her fans.

The reality television icon stated: “I mean, how cute that I get to come home and see these gorgeous floating flowers. Happy anniversary.”

On Kardashian’s official website, she posted a sweet message on Wednesday to tell her hubby how special he makes her feel.

The 36-year-old businesswoman wrote: “HAPPY THREE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY BABE! THANK YOU FOR BEING THE BEST HUSBAND AND FATHER. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH.”

She also added the following on Instagram: “3 down, a lifetime to go…❤️.”

Haters will continue to slam the couple, but this move was a major one from Mr. West.

This anniversary is very important for the twosome because they faced a lot of issues in the past eight months.

An insider shared: “Kanye [West] and Kim [Kardashian] are getting to a better place. From his breakdown and her robbery, there was plenty of collateral damage that stemmed from those episodes that threw their relationship in a bit of a tailspin, but they are now looking at this anniversary as sort of a rebirth.”

It seems that West and Kardashian were able to weather the storm and come out stronger after the dramatic events of the year 2016.