Kanye West Files $10 Million Lawsuit After Insurance Company Makes Him Go To Great Length To Prove His Instability

Eight months after canceling his tour, the Saint Pablo tour, as followed by a hospitalization for exhaustion, Kanye is now going after business partners and it’s going to get messy! In a new lawsuit, the rapper is battling insurance companies who insured the tour claiming they refused to pay up on a multi-million dollar claim stemming from the canceled concerts.

In the court documents as obtained by People magazine, the rapper’s company, Very Good Touring, Inc, is suing the company, Lloyd’s of London for $10 million.

West, 40, claims they made him go to great lengths to prove his mental breakdown was legitimate.

In the documents, which were initially obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, West claims that he and his company paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in premiums and now the company is not wanting to show the money because of a “contrived excuse not to pay.”

As CI readers know, Kanye was famously hospitalized after Kim Kardashian’s robbery in Paris, as the situation proved to be incredibly stressful on the College Dropout rapper.

Kim was robbed in October of 2016 and Kanye’s breakdown was not long after.

However, the insurance company is claiming the rapper’s use of marijuana is a factor.

Of course, the companies are trying to weasel their way out of paying, as insurance conglomerates are notorious for such behavior.

Nevertheless, we have to look at their side of the equation.

There are a lot of people who try to scam companies.

The activity of insurance companies is even documented in legendary Hollywood films.

Kanye's court case against Lloyd's of London is sure to last awhile, so stay tuned for more information.