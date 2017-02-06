FREE NEWSLETTER
Kanye West Deletes Tweets about His Meeting with Donald Trump

Andy Cooper Posted On 02/06/2017
Donald Trump and Kanye WestSource: Rolling Stone

Is Kanye West changing his mind about his political beliefs? Between Sunday night and Monday morning, the 39-years old rapper deleted all of his tweets defending the meeting he had last year with President Donald Trump, making us raise a few question.

Back in December of 2016, Kanye met with the now President at Trump Tower to discuss “multicultural issues,” which later led to an intense strife on Twitter with fans and friends over the meeting with Trump. West explained that he felt it was important to discuss many issues, face to face, with the White House leader.

His Twitter followers couldn’t care less about why he met with Trump and, like expected, criticism started to rise. Kanye continued to argue with fans, tweeting a picture of a signed copy of TIME Magazine’s “Person of the Year” issue, with Trump on the cover with the following message written on the front cover: “To Kanye, You are a great friend, Thanks.”

While Kanye West has gone through a lot lately, between hospitalization in November due to exhaustion, and his marriage problems with Kim Kardashian, he still proclaimed that if he had voted, he would have voted for Trump.

It looks like the hip-hop community has been unhappy with Kanye support for Trump, as many artists are gearing up for a political battle against the President and his administration which could have weighted on Kanye latest decision. As of this Monday morning, Kanye deleted all those tweets, without any explanation.

