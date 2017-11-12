Kanye West Dealing With Family Trouble As His Father Is Involved With Bitter Domestic Violence Dispute

Kanye West finds himself at the center of yet more drama except for this time it’s coming from his immediate family. His father, Raymond West, is currently in the middle of a domestic violence dispute with Kanye’s stepmother, Cheryl West.

In a report from RadarOnline, the organization claims that Cheryl accused her ex-husband of being abusive and stated his actions were the direct cause of their divorce.

She stated in the interview with RadarOnline that he was “emotionally and physically abusive.” According to Kanye’s stepmother, Raymond hit her several times with a belt and tried to take her wedding ring off after getting into a physical altercation.

One of the worst experiences was after Raymond’s original wife’s death in 2009. Cheryl stated that Raymond could “make her disappear.”

The stress of losing his first wife made Raymond particularly vulnerable. Due to his volatility, she added that it was a “threat to (her) life.”

Kanye West was pulled into the chaos by his stepsister, Shaleim Henry. According to Henry, Kanye disappeared after he found fame.

And even though Kanye’s decision to try and step away from his family’s turmoil may be considered to be immoral to most, perhaps, Kanye is better off to stay out of his father’s problems. West has his issues to deal with lately and probably doesn’t want to find yet more dilemmas.

Fans will remember when the Yeezy rapper had a breakdown last year following the robbery in Paris where Kim Kardashian was the victim of jewelry thieves.

As for the history of Kanye’s parents’ relationship, Raymond and Cheryl got married on Valentine’s Day in 1998, and she filed for divorce several times before they legally separated around nine months ago.