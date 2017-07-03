FREE NEWSLETTER
Music

Kanye West And Jay Z Messy Feud Explodes Over Tidal Deal!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/03/2017
jay z kanye westSource: vibe.com

The two entertainers are at odds again, this time over the Tidal deal. It looks like things are going from bad to worse between the two rappers.

As fans may remember, Jay Z dissed Kanye on his new album 4:44 over an alleged $20 million loan.

Now reports have revealed that Kanye is hitting back by cutting ties with the music company launched by Jay Z back in 2015 – Tidal.

The 40-year-old rapper is said to be owed more than $3 million by the site, and his lawyers sent the site a letter informing them they were in breach, and the contract was terminated because of it.

Apparently, Kanye’s legal team sent a second letter a couple of weeks after the first failed to resolve the conflict.

The legal war started after Kanye’s Saint Pablo album brought in more than 1 million new subscribers to Tidal.

Kim Kardashian was supposed to receive a bonus for it.

In addition, the company did not reimburse him for his music videos despite promising to do so.

Tidal, however, explained that Kanye did not deliver the music videos required by the contract.

But Jay Z fought back, and his lawyers sent a letter stating that they ‘still have an exclusive contract with Kanye and if he goes to another streaming service, they will sue him.’

The pair, who used to be good friends, seem to be ready for a full-blown legal war over the contractual dispute!

Fans may remember that things started to go south after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint while in Paris.

Kanye was furious Jay Z did not offer the moral support that was expected from him as Kanye’s pal.

During a concert, Kanye, who was on the brink of a breakdown ranted that Jay Z hasn’t been calling him to ask how he and his family were doing and even begged the producer not to have him killed.

What do you think of the two rappers fighting again?

