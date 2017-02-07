Kanye West and Drake United By Their Dislike Towards Donald Trump

As many of you already know, the first couple of weeks of Donald Trump in office have been filled with protests and a lot more opposition, especially because of his controversial immigration ban and his staff providing “alternative facts” about massacres that didn’t happen.

Advertisement

Now, even Kanye West, who used to be an avid Trump supporter, is against the new president.

As fans may remember, during a November 2016 performance, Kanye shocked the San Jose Saint Pablo Tour crowd by revealing he skipped out on the voting process but “would have” cast his ballot for Trump.

Recently, the famous rapper has decided to delete some of his past tweets in which he reasoned his support Towards Trump by saying: “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.”

Now however, according to insiders, Kanye is “super unhappy” with Trump’s executive order signing spree and as a result, chose to distance himself.

Furthermore, although Kanye West has openly expressed his support for the President in the past, he was not even asked to perform at his inauguration.

Meanwhile, none other than Drake also decided to throw some shade at the President but in a more overt way.

“For some reason in my room, they’ve got the TV set to CNN,” he told concertgoers at the O2 Arena. “Every day I wake up, I see all this bullshit going on in the world. People trying to tear us apart, people trying to make us turn against each other. So tonight, my proudest moment isn’t selling tickets or having people sing my songs, my proudest moment — if you take a look around in this room, you’ll see people of all races and all places.”

He never mentioned Trump’s name but the message was clear enough regardless.

Advertisement

“Show love, celebrate life, more life, and more music. If you ever thought for a second that any one man is gonna tear this world apart, you’re out of your muthafuckin’ mind. It’s on us to keep this shit together. Fuck that man.”