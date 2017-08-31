Kanye West Accused Of Illegal Drug Use Before November Breakdown!

After refusing to compensate the rapper for his canceled tour, Kanye West decided to sue the tour insurers for no less than $10 million. Apparently, the company claims consumption of alcohol and illegal drugs is what caused the performer’s infamous breakdown and hospitalization.

According to the court documents, Kanye West stated that the reason why they refuse to compensate him is just using marijuana, but apparently, that is not the whole story.

Clause eight in the contract states that the insurance does not apply in the case that the star not showing up on stage is caused by ‘the possession or use of illegal drugs when not taken as medically prescribed, the consumption of alcohol,’ and other similarly irresponsible choices.

Kanye West’s legal team has refused to expose the details of the current investigation in an effort to protect his privacy.

The rapper sued the insurance company earlier in the month, accusing them of not paying the compensation for his missed Saint Pablo Tour in November of 2016, following his breakdown.

In his lawsuit, he revealed he had been struggling with mental illness and that his behavior was erratic and confused.

In addition, as his condition did not improve the day after the show, people concerned for his health urged the man to first cancel the Los Angeles concert that night and then cancel the rest of the tour for his own safety.

Kanye went to rehab soon after.

