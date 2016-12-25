Kanye Ditches Kim Again Amid Marriage Problems

Kanye West isn’t planning on slowing down his hectic life any time soon, despite his mental breakdown. The doctors have been warning the rapper that he is only making things worse and they are not the only ones annoyed by his reckless behavior – Kim Kardashian is too.

On December 23, Kanye was spotted heading to his Los Angeles warehouse by himself. The entertainer tried to hide his face by wearing a baseball cap but his sad expression was still visible. He seemed quite gloomy and depressed amid his marriage drama with Kim, making us believe that their marriage counseling is not going very well.

As we previously reported, on December 20, the troubled couple was seen heading out to dinner for the first time in forever, trying to shut down all the rumors about their divorce as well as trying to make a real effort in order to save their crumbling marriage.

However, Kim was not too happy with this plan and she only faked her smile for the paparazzi; from her point of view staying at home would’ve been a better solution.

“He shouldn’t be out at dinner and he shouldn’t be going all over the place,” shared a source close to the Kardashian-West couple, “but Kim can’t make Kanye do what she wants.”

“Kim loves Kanye, but if he isn’t going to change, that is really upsetting to her,” said the source.

As we previously reported, the two have been doing whatever necessary to fix their marriage, even going to couples’ therapy. “Kim and Kanye are doing intensive couple’s counseling now and have both been seeing therapists since Kim’s robbery in Paris,” revealed the insider.

“Kim cannot deal with another failed marriage and she doesn’t want her kids to grow up without a daddy,” added the source.

Will their marriage survive or is 2017 the year Kimye will be no more?