Kandi Burruss’ Xscape Bandmate Tamika Scott Explained What Is Behind The Breakup Rumors

Kandi Burruss created quite a stir by announcing that she is quitting the 90s R&B group Xscape, now her bandmate, Tamika Scott, has decided to address the matter.

The group composed of LaTocha and Tamika Scott, Burruss and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live where things got awkward.

When Andy Cohen asked the Real Housewives of Atlanta star if she had plans to record new music with the other ladies, she dropped a bombshell.

The Grammy-winner shared: “Well, they are doing new music.”

She added: “I am going to be doing Broadway and some other things, and they will be working on music. We [having to] rehash or whatever; whenever certain subjects come up, of course, we bump heads on some stuff.”

According to Tamika, the ladies are going through a difficult time and will continue with the tour as planned.

She said: “Me and the girls visited Watch What Happens Live, with this past Sunday and we got a lot of slack from the interview. We, Xscape, as a group is definitely working hard to give our fans an ultimate night to Remember performance for our Great Xscape Tour, with all Four original members.As dysfunctional as we look behind the scenes, we are working as mature young women to rebuild our friendship/ and working relationships.”

She did not say if they have been able to convince Burruss to rethink her decision.

The talent vocalist shared: “Yes, things take time, and we are making sure to give it just that. Nothing happens overnight. To our real fans that believe in us Thank You! To the judgmental few of you, keep your pointless penny thoughts to yourselves. Just Know that God Brought this back together and he is in CONTROL. We will not disappoint you!! Thank you!!! God Bless!!!”

A source confirmed that the four ladies are grown, independent, and are often butting heads over the tour, music, and their reality series.

The tipster said: “The girls are always fighting and falling out and then making up again, it is just the way they are.They are four strong, independent women with their agendas, so it is hardly surprising they butt heads. Kandi is outspoken, and if she has an issue with someone or something she comes right out with it, which causes a fair bit of confrontation—but, it is better out in the open than stewing on it. Kandi has a successful career outside of Xscape, she has a lot of things going on, so she does not prioritize the band as much as the other girls, and that can cause friction.”

Do you think the ladies will stop fighting for the sake of the fans?