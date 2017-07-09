Kandi Burruss Wins Cynthia Bailey 50th Birthday Challenge – Shares Stunning Photos

Kandi Burruss looks glamorous even with Coke cans in her hair.

In fact, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star looked so glamorous that she won the Cynthia Bailey 50th Birthday Challenge, also known as the #50Cynt.

It is worth noting that Porsha Williams did put out a great fight in her sexy outfit and with a big Afro.

While Bailey was born in January, it appears that she had a birthday party last week.

Some even thought that she had the bash in January, and the pictures are being shared on social media now.

The theme of the bday bash was straightforward – pay homage to Bailey by recreating one of her iconic looks.

Guess who I'm channeling today ?? #AlmostReady 🎥 A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

Note that Bailey started modeling at the age 18 and has appeared on covers of numerous fashion magazines – so there is a variety of looks to choose from.

Burruss was declared the winner of the challenge thanks to her great glam team.

The Xscape diva opted for the supermodel’s soda can hair roller look for the #50Cynt.

✊🏽 #CanYouDigIt A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

The mother of two also wore a black bustier and matching leggings.

The businesswoman shared numerous photos from the soirée and captioned one of them: “Tonight was the #50Cynt challenge!We all supposed to dress up as different versions of @cynthiabailey10. Thanks, @carmoncambrice for coming up with the idea to do the Coke Can wig pic of Cynthia! Thanks @latashawright for that mean Smokey eye & red lip! @gochasalon you killed that coke can wig!!!! What do y’all think?! Did I pull it off???”

Channeling #50Cynt last night… 🎉🎉 #Funtimes celebrating @cynthiabailey10! A post shared by Shereé Whitfield (@shereewhitfield) on Jul 7, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Under another, she wrote: “We won!!! My girls @carmoncambrice & @gochasalon pulled together my look for the @cynthiabailey10 party. #WinningTeam #WeGotTheTrophy.”

A fan said: “Cynthia Bailey is a bomb as a model and yes you pulled it off!OMG, that body is on fleek Kandi.”

Another added: “That is old school. Women used to curl their hair with soda cans and straighten it with actual irons on an ironing board. Gurl you looked darn amazing. I do not know what you are doing, but please keep it up. That body is snatched!!!”

It appears that the soda can roller look was inspired by a supermodel, Naomi Campbell.

Lady Gaga also used it in her music video for “Telephone” which featured Beyonce.

We won!!! My girls @carmoncambrice & @gochasalon pulled together my look for the @cynthiabailey10 party. #WinningTeam #WeGotTheTrophy A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, and Porsha Williams were also present at the gathering.

A #cynthiabailey themed party#50Cynt ♥♥ found the ladies dressing in their fav Cynthia Moment💅💅 #RHOA A post shared by Queen Of Captions🌴🐸🔵 (@reikipedia) on Jul 7, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

Bailey, who wore a goddess dress for the night, said she had a great time and thanked the ladies for their efforts.

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on Burruss’ outfit?