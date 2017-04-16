FREE NEWSLETTER
Kandi Burruss Wants Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle To Go Under The Knife After T.I. Split

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/16/2017
Tameka 'Tiny' Cottle Kandi BurrussCredit: Ebony Magazine

Kandi Burruss encouraged Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, who is T.I.’s soon-to-be ex-wife to follow her footsteps and get a breast enhancement surgery before getting back in the dating game.

In the fall of 2016, Tiny and T.I. announced that their six years of marriage was over.

Tiny and T.I. went through some highs and lows including cheating and open marriage allegations, and rumored financial woes while raising a blended clan of six children.

The former couple is now living in separate homes, and Tiny is ready to find a new man because rumor has it that T.I. is already hooking up with Instagram model Bernice Burgos.

Burruss, who recently revealed that she had plastic surgery, has convinced her Xscape bandmate to do the same.

A source close to the “Traces of My Lipstick” singer said: “Kandi’s in her ear cheering her on, she loves the idea of Tiny coming back hotter than ever after this break-up.”

The tipster, who claims to be a friend of the “Do You Want To?” artist, added: “She’s telling Tiny to see her doctor to get some extra help.Kandi loves her new b00bs and she’s telling Tiny she should get herself a new set too, as a break-up gift to herself. Tiny hasn’t decided yet but she’s thinking about it, Kandi looks so good.”

According to the spy, Tiny is planning an entire makeover and has plans to work with a personal trainer to get in the best shape of her life.

The person added: “Tiny will eventually want to start dating again and she wants to feel her best. Kandi is helping her a lot, boosting her up.They’re planning to sit down and write new music together, Kandi wants Tiny to turn this pain into some more hit songs, She wants Tiny to come back swinging with new music and show T.I. who the real boss is.”

Rumor has it that Tiny might get with her old friend, Floyd Mayweather.

LaBarbara Cheek
04/19/2017 at 12:45 pm
Just want to say that TI and Tiny are my favorite hood but classy couple…….. I Hope yall get back together and renew ya’ll vows. Keep Christ and Father God in the center of your marriage and go to church together and your marriage will last. Take Hollywood out the center. And put God there. I know y’all believe in Christ. Walk with Jesus and he will restore your marriage, you, your family and your singing career. Keep away from 😈 and he will flee. Please pray without​ ceasing. Pray for everything and I will pray for you as well. I love you and Tip with the love of Jesus Christ. And I am praying for your babies. God Bless yall….Love ya’ll show.😁😁😁😁😁😁🌷🌷🌷





