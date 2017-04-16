FREE NEWSLETTER
Kandi Burruss Wants Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle To Go Under The Knife After T.I. Split

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/16/2017
Tameka 'Tiny' Cottle Kandi BurrussCredit: Ebony Magazine

Kandi Burruss encouraged Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, who is T.I.’s soon-to-be ex-wife to follow her footsteps and get a breast enhancement surgery before getting back in the dating game.

In the fall of 2016, Tiny and T.I. announced that their six years of marriage was over.

Tiny and T.I. went through some highs and lows including cheating and open marriage allegations, and rumored financial woes while raising a blended clan of six children.

The former couple is now living in separate homes, and Tiny is ready to find a new man because rumor has it that T.I. is already hooking up with Instagram model Bernice Burgos.

Burruss, who recently revealed that she had plastic surgery, has convinced her Xscape bandmate to do the same.

A source close to the “Traces of My Lipstick” singer said: “Kandi’s in her ear cheering her on, she loves the idea of Tiny coming back hotter than ever after this break-up.”

The tipster, who claims to be a friend of the “Do You Want To?” artist, added: “She’s telling Tiny to see her doctor to get some extra help.Kandi loves her new b00bs and she’s telling Tiny she should get herself a new set too, as a break-up gift to herself. Tiny hasn’t decided yet but she’s thinking about it, Kandi looks so good.”

According to the spy, Tiny is planning an entire makeover and has plans to work with a personal trainer to get in the best shape of her life.

The person added: “Tiny will eventually want to start dating again and she wants to feel her best. Kandi is helping her a lot, boosting her up.They’re planning to sit down and write new music together, Kandi wants Tiny to turn this pain into some more hit songs, She wants Tiny to come back swinging with new music and show T.I. who the real boss is.”

Rumor has it that Tiny might get with her old friend, Floyd Mayweather.

7 Comments

Latissha Betts
04/17/2017 at 11:01 am
Reply

Its sad to see a marriage break up. Its even sadder to go thru it yourself.
I've always been a big"Rubber Band Man" fan and if the marriage has taken its course, then everyone should go their separate ways and coparent cordially.


J. Hickman
04/17/2017 at 9:11 am
Reply

kandi giving advice if she gets surgery done please don't go to the doctor where she went kandi giving advice to someone she needs to go and watch her husband and her mother and stop being a bully it doesn't matter how close you are to someone you never encourage a break up you be there for the person but never cheer on a break up kandi drains the life out of that show she's so irritating


Tee
04/17/2017 at 8:24 am
Reply

She has clearly already had enough


Louise_1
04/17/2017 at 7:04 am
Reply

Why would Tiny even listen to Kandi. Kandi is married to a man who seems to obviously have no intetest in her. She always acts so goofy.


Larisa
04/17/2017 at 5:50 am
Reply

This (MODEL) lol is just a social media chick she's a side chick n will remain that until TI replaces her with someone else she will never be a main chick the man has stated marriage is a distraction to him tiny needs to remember before she gave up her personal success for this man she was a talented singer and still is a beautiful woman inside n out TI needs to put his THOT in place to disrespect the mother of his kids and the woman who raised his other kids is crazy she needs a good slap if not by TI by tiny bring her where she belongs!


    D
    04/17/2017 at 10:05 am
    Reply

    Ditto

Curtistine Shelby
04/17/2017 at 5:05 am
Reply

Work it out & stay with yo husband. I went through the same thing & i been. with my husband. 4. 34 yrs it will get better hang n there


