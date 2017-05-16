Kandi Burruss Turns To Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris For Help After Phaedra Parks & Porsha Williams Scandal

Kandi Burruss has turned to Tameka “Tiny” Harris for advice as she handles the aftermath of Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams’ scandal that aired during the reunion shows of “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.”

Burruss is said to be devasted by the rumors that were spread by Parks that claimed the singer and her husband, Todd Tucker, were scheming to drug and rape Williams.

A source said Tiny turned to Burruss when she learned that T.I. was “creeping around” with Berenice Burgos and eventually filed for divorce.

This time around, Tiny is the one listening and consoling Burruss as she cries over the horrible allegation being made against her.

The spy said that Tiny is down for her old friend and will defend her name against all the haters and naysayers.

The person shared: “Kandi has been the one who’s been in Tiny’s corner with all this crap with TIP, and now Tiny’s returning the favor.”

It is being claimed that Tiny was surprised to hear those awful lies about her good friend.

The person revealed: “Tiny cannot believe Phaedra would do her girl dirty like that and has been consoling Kandi through this rape accusation deal.”

While it has been weeks since the fight broke out, the same insider confessed that the singer and songwriter from Xcape is still crying her heart out over the scandalous story that put a stain on her reputation.

The spy shared: “Kandi is been crying hard on Tiny’s shoulders and feels that Phaedra’s being maliciously evil and for no reason.”

Burruss is said to be thankful to have Tiny by her side during this tough time.

The person concluded: “Kandi’s an emotional wreck right now and Tiny’s been so supportive at calming her down and making the situation easier. Tiny’s trying to convince Kandi to take Phaedra to court and get every last dime she has.”

Let us hope that Tiny helps her pal find her million dollar smile again.