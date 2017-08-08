Kandi Burruss Threw Todd Tucker An Epic Birthday And Photos Hit Social Media

Lady in gold Kandi Burruss dazzled at Todd Tucker’s epic birthday bash.

This year, Burruss’ husband celebrated his 44th anniversary, and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star threw him a party inspired by Jay-Z’s much-talked-about “4:44” album.

The event took place at the couple’s Old Lady Gang restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia.

There were many familiar faces at the soirée including Nene Leakes, her husband, Gregg, and Cynthia Bailey.

Attendees were all asked to dress in gold and white to respect the theme of the gathering.

Everyone came wearing their Sunday best, but it was hard to beat the Xscape singer.

Thinking about how dope @todd167's bday party was! So many people came out to show love. #CarlThomas performed & we partied all night! Thanks @freddyoart for the pics! A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

The mother of two looked stunning in a strapless gold number that highlighted her cleavage and toned legs.

Burruss posed for several pictures with her guests and with her man who was dressed in white from head to toe.

In a touching note, Burruss called Tucker her “KING!”

She thanked him for their inspirational romance, amazing family, and the empires they are building as a couple.

The successful businesswoman wrote: “Happy birthday to my KING @todd167!!!! I love you so much! You push me to be a better woman; you motivate me, you listen to me, you turn up with me, you’re building an empire with me… I could keep going! Thanks for being everything I’ve ever wanted in a husband. Give him some bday love y’all!!! Happy Birthday, @todd167!!!! So many people came to show love to Todd & we love you back!”

Burruss also posted several videos and pictures from the party and her fans seem to agree that it was lit.

One person, who could not help but admire the diva’s dress, wrote: “Kandi, you are so beautiful in the dress! That color looks perfect on you! HBD & may God bless u to see much much more. Girl the parties u throw be lit!!! So many beautiful people were there. @neneleaks Ur looking GORGEOUS & YOUNG baby girl.”

Another said: “Happy Birthday @todd167 and @kandi you are right, your parties are always lit! Oh and @neneleakes calling you look A-MA-ZING!!!!”

Happy Birthday @todd167!!!! So many people came to show love to Todd & we love you back! 😘 #MyPartiesAreAlwaysLit #ItsALituation 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Aug 4, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

Last year, the entertainer held a lavish event near Lake Lanier for the love of her life.

She showered him with praises in a post that read: “Hey y’all. Please don’t ever give up on anything that you strongly desire. Had I given up on love… It wouldn’t have found me. I didn’t find it. It found me. I was just open to receive it. Love y’all. ya girl K.”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on the dress?