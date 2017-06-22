Kandi Burruss, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle, LaTocha And Tamika Scott Have Big Plans For Xscape Fans

Almost 25 years after Xscape hit the music scene, Kandi Burruss and her BFF, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, have announced that they have patched things up with the Scott sisters – LaTocha and Tamika.

The group had three consecutive platinum albums along with 6 top 10 hit songs on the Billboard Hot 100 in the 1990s including “Just Kickin’ It” and “My Little Secret.”

The divas will be taking part in a new reality series called “Xscape: Still Kickin It” that will air on Bravo in the fall. Burruss, a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” played a big part in getting the deal.

And of course, fans are thrilled to watch one of the top female American R&B groups of the 1990s get together after more than a decade in preparation for their reunion tour.

Indeed, the talented divas will be performing at the 2017 Essence Festival.

In a statement issued by the “Who Can I Run To” and “The Arms of the One Who Loves You” singers, it was revealed that the network will air a four-part special.

More reasons why #EssenceFestNola is the place to be! After more than 15 years, Xscape is reuniting and it all starts this summer on our stage. 💃🏾 A post shared by ESSENCE Festival (@essencefest) on May 17, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

The cameras will be rolling as the group rehearse for their first live performance in 18 years. As the artists work on their vocal cords, the quartet will also be rebuilding their relationships.

Tiny, who was able to get the group together, confessed: “The issue between Kandi and I came after the group had already broken up so, it had nothing to do with the split. Once she and I got a chance to finally sit down as women to squash any beef that we had with one another, we realized continuing our legacy was bigger and more important than any problems we went through. As adults and as businesswomen, we just put everything to the side to pick up the pieces and said we were gonna do this, do it right, do it for ourselves and for our families.”

LaTocha added: “My sister [Tamika] has a big personality and a big voice, which I do not think people really know. I am very reserved but can be comical at times. Kandi is so laid back but, she is also just straight….no chaser. She is gonna tell you how it is. Tiny is like a firecracker. She likes to have fun but, she can go from having fun to putting on her ‘mommy’ hat whenever she needs to. It has been a long time so, just the evolution of Xscape is what people will see.”

The ladies are also working on a biopic that will air in 2018.

Are you a big fan of Xscape?