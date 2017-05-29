Kandi Burruss, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle, And Xscape Reunite – Challenge Jermaine Dupri And TV One On Biopic

After 20 years of hiatus, Xscape is back, and the ladies delivered a stellar performance of “Tonight” that has fans of Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, and LaTocha Scott hungry for a tour, an album, and even a reality series.

Days after the quartet made their major comeback; the members are already embroiled in a nasty feud with TV One and Jermaine Dupri.

The network recently announced that they are making an unauthorized biopic about the four women that will air in the fall.

The film is being produced in partnership with Mr. Dupri, the Atlanta-based music producer who signed the all-girl group in 1991 and launched it to stardom with hits like “Just Kickin’ It,” “Who Can I Run To,” and “The Arms of the One Who Loves You.”

The “One Of Those Love Songs” artists do not approve of the television movie and Burruss from the hit show “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has made it known that the move from TV One was disrespectful.

The talented beauties bashed the project by saying: “We feel the recent announcement of an unauthorized biopic on our lives is disrespectful and disappointing. We are not, in any way, participating in that project and it will never ‘represent’ our true story.”

Tiny and Burruss are real businesswomen which is why it is not that surprising that they have already inked a deal with another company, Monami Entertainment, to bring their real-life stories to the little screen.

In a statement, Xscape said: "We are excited to join forces with Mona Scott-Young and Monami Entertainment to bring the real Xscape story to the world. This partnership will allow us to tell our story about our lives the way we lived it. It's our truth about the rise, the fall, and the return of Xscape.

Monami added: “Xscape has had a huge impact on music and are one of the most successful female groups of all time. Monami Entertainment is honored to be charged with bringing the authorized Xscape story to the world.”

Music lovers can catch the R&B divas at the Essence Festival (June 29 – July 2) at the Superdome in New Orleans.

The live performance will be followed by a tour, of course. Fans of the R&B queens have taken to social media to say they are beyond excited to see them perform live.