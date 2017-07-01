Kandi Burruss Stuns In New Photo That Has Fans Calling Todd Tucker A ‘Lucky Man’

Kandi Burruss dazzled in a pink bodysuit, but it is her caption that has her fans smiling and saying that Todd Tucker is a lucky man.

Just moments ago, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star pleased her millions of fans on Instagram with one simple photo.

In the picture, the 41-year-old singer-songwriter is wearing a backless pink bodysuit that features criss-cross details on the front.

The television personality, who is not afraid to show some skin, revealed some major cleavage in the Tags Boutique creation.

Burruss completed the look with gold sandals and several bracelets.

For the caption, the member of the group Xscape, who knows a thing or two about songwriting, used lyrics from Nicki Minaj’s saucy track, “Feeling Myself,” which features Beyoncé.

I was kinda feeling myself in this body suit from @tagsboutique. TagsAtl.com. Ok, time to change for the next event! 💇🏽 clip on wig made & colored by @sewjodie with @concealvirginhair A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Jun 30, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

The words to the hit song go like this: “Kitty on pink, pretty on fleek/ Pretty gang, always keep them ni**as on geek/Ridin’ through Texas, fearin’ for his breakfast. Everytime I whip it, I be talkin’ so reckless/I’m feelin’ myself, I’m feelin’ myself.”

The founder of Bedroom Kandi wrote in the caption section: “I was kinda feeling myself in this body suit Ok, time to change for the next event!”

Male and female fans complimented the mother of two on her attire and her impressive physique.

One supporter said: “That’s a bad jumpsuit you go Kandy Kane sexy & classy, Todd is lucky, you are fire.”

Another, who fell in love with the outfit, shared: “Very nice outfit girl, I need to get that! look at those abs!”

One last comment read: “Damm kandi looking fine like always, that body is fine as wine.”

Burruss has confirmed that she is returning to the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and predicts that season 10 will be crazy thanks to the clever and scandalous storylines.

She also said the return of NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak will spice things up and added: “It was a lot of drama last season, so I kind of prepared myself now that I’m coming into this season, season 10, it’s gonna be even crazier. It’s a lot of different things going on, not just with me, but some of our past castmates are coming back, and we’re gonna see how that goes. We just started taping this past week. I haven’t even seen everybody yet.”

Expect a lot of friction between Burruss and Porsha Williams after the rape lie scandal.

Are you happy that Burruss will be back for season 10? What are your thoughts on her hot bodysuit?