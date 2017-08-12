FREE NEWSLETTER
Kandi Burruss Stuns In Little Black Dress While Working On Xscape Show As She Praises Nene Leakes’ Return To ‘RHOA’

Dylan Fisher Posted On 08/12/2017
Kandi Burruss Black Dress StunsCredit: Instagram

Kandi Burruss has decided to put her dangerous curves on display in a little black dress.

Those ladies are putting their best foot forward for the Xscape docu series called “Xscape: Still Kickin It” that will air in the fall on Bravo.

The mother of two gave her Instagram followers an eyeful by posting a picture that was taken on the set of the forthcoming show.

In the snap, Burruss is in a black dress that features bra like straps on the front.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star put her preferred asset on display, her cleavage.

Her black and gold hair is in big beautiful curls, and her makeup is stunning.

Lights camera action! Thanks @sewjodie & @latashawright for getting me together! #Xscape 📸

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on

Her caption read: “Lights camera action! Thanks, @sewjodie & @latashawright for getting me together! #Xscape.”

In a recent interview, the mogul said that the show will follow the band composed of sisters – LaTocha and Tamika Scott – Burruss, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris as they decide to tour, release new music, and shoot a biopic after a 20-year hiatus.

The “Who Can I Run To” and “The Arms of the One Who Loves You” singer said: “I am super excited. Right now, it is a full tour trying to be put together for our group. I just have to say the love. We sold out three shows last week, so I am coming off of that with my group. That was incredible in itself.”

She also opened up about the anticipated Season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” that will see the return of her new friend – Nene Leakes.

She explained that so far she is friendly with the “Glee” star but expect some drama as the season advances.

The “RHOA” star said: “Of course, there’s always a little drama there, but so far, she and I are on good terms, which is unusual compared to past seasons.”

The ladies have thus far filmed scenes in Kenya, San Francisco, and Atlanta and rumors claim there have been feuds, fights, and drinks tossed.

Burruss went on to say: “Bringing the blasts from the past back into the future, it is going to be crazy, I am sure. I am just hoping that the craziness is not on me. C’mon now, give me a break this year. Hopefully, it will not be so over the top dealing with me.”

Burruss is also very close to Kenya Moore and is making extra efforts to avoid Porsha Williams who caused her some major headaches and tears last season.

Do you like Burruss’ sexy dress?

