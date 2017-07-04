Kandi Burruss Stuns In Bandage Dress As She Hits The Stage With Xscape

Kandi Burruss dazzled in a black bandage dress as her group Xscape tore the stage with the help of Tameka “Tiny” Harris, LaTocha and Tamika Scott at the Essence Festival.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star posed for a picture that was taken at the entrance of the festival in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Burruss seems to agree with the saying that no one can promote a brand or product better than its founder or creator.

Which is why for the second time this week the singer-songwriter attended a big event in a dress from her own store. And she always picks head turners.

The television personality killed it in a black body-hugging dress that highlighted her envious curves.

The bandage dress featured a cut-out at the top, and therefore, made it possible for her to reveal some cleavage.

The actress completed the hot outfit with a pair of strappy shoes and her long blonde and brown hair straight.

All access! 😁 rocking another dress from @tagsboutique today. We have lots of great inventory in. Shop now TagsAtl.com A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Jul 2, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

Fans said the attire “gave them life.”

One wrote: “I love your dress! You look amazing. Kandi that hair is fire Chile and Xscape killed it, come to New York soon!!”

Another shared: “Yessss! Bringing all types of life with that bandege dress!”

Just finished a great panel with @vanessa_kdeluca & my #Xscape sisters. #EssenceFestival2017 A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Jul 2, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

The record producer and businesswoman eventually changed to a gorgeous bodysuit and took the stage with Tiny and the Scott sisters.

After a 15-year hiatus, the ladies proved that they still have it.

The 1990s group made an epic comeback by performing hit songs like “Do You Want To” and “Keep On Keepin’ On.”

The divas also performed the all-time fan favorite, “Who Can I Run To,” and did a portion of DJ Luke Nasty’s “Might Be (Remix),” which samples the 1995 cover song.

Thanks for all the love! 😘 A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Jul 2, 2017 at 10:33pm PDT

Fans went wild as the entertainers brought back some of their sexy choreography, along with the help of some male backup dancers.

Burruss wrote: “Tonight was crazy! Thank you to everyone who tried to come watch our show tonight. We hate that we couldn’t perform for everyone, but it was beyond our control. Thanks so much for the love!!!! It truly meant the world to us! #XSCAPE #essencefestival2017.”

Concertgoers were happy to see the group but are angry that they were not on the main stage.

A fan explained: “Someone dropped the ball on this one. Stood in a hot line for an hour and then be told it was full beyond capacity. They should have been on the main stage not in a lounge. Came to far to see them. I demand an apology.”

Advertisement

Burruss and bandage are a match made in fashion heaven, would you agree?