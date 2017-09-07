Kandi Burruss Stays Woke And Slams Donald Trump DACA Move With An Assist From Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders has a fan! Kandi Burruss is quoting Mr. Sanders and blasting Donald Trump over his decision on DACA. Brief recap.

This week, Mr. Trump continued to take on Barack Obama’s legacy by announcing the termination of an immigration program called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA.

DACA benefited over 800,000 DREAMers, (young undocumented people who arrived in America before the age of 16 with their parents through no fault of their own.)

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement that DACA would be over in the spring of 2018 unless Congress decides to pass a law to resolve the matter. The right loved the decision.

The left and many business moguls were more than furious and protested Trump’s announcement.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who has been getting very political lately, shared her thoughts on the matter by saying: “Keep The Kids Deport The Racist.”

The television personality also pushed a post where Sanders bashed Trump for ending DACA.

Hillary Clinton’s former rival said: “The idea that you would take away the legal status of some 800,000 young people who have known no home other than the United States – young people who today have good jobs, [are] productive members of the economy, young people who are in school, young people who are serving in the military, and take away their legal status, and put them in a position where they could be deported and thrown out of the only country that they can remember.”

Some agree with the singer-songwriter, and others are bashing her.

#Repost @berniesanders ・・・ It is no secret that I disagree with Donald Trump on just about everything, but I have to say his decision regarding DACA is the ugliest and most cruel decision ever made by a president of the United States in the modern history of this country. A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Sep 5, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

One pro-Trump commenter said: “If your parents who illegally entered America does NOT give you privileges that AMERICAN citizens have !! You dumbasses had from 2012 to get your citizenship and didn’t THATS ON YOUR STUPID LAZY AS$ES! #EndlawlessnessInAmerica #FckDaca and the idiots who support it!! #AmericansFirst !!!”

A person, who sided with Burruss, explained: “I don’t see any reason why we have to hate each other, but the only time you will found color, religion, and gender doesn’t matter is when you need an organ transplant. So please try to love them hate.”

Another told the businesswoman she was no longer supporting her. The lady wrote: “You just lost a fan.”

Keep The Kids Deport The Racist! 💯 A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Sep 5, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

A fourth individual stated: “Support the constitution for what? it wasn’t pertaining to blacks when it was written. Blacks were considered property three-fifths of a person. @toddmartha527 your civic duty is to care for the all people even immigrants bc America is full of immigrants!”

Burruss is staying woke no matter what.