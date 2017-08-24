Kandi Burruss Showers Kirk And Rasheeda’s Son Karter Frost With Love As He Turns 4

Karter Frost is being showered with love by Kandi Burruss, and of course, his parents – Rasheeda and Kirk.

These days, the world mainly knows the Frost family for the endless drama surrounding the couple and Miss Jasmine Washington.

According to Washington, the resident stripper on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” she had an affair with Kirk, and they have a love child named Kannon.

Kirk and Rasheeda are now talking about a divorce because he refused to take a simple DNA test to find out if he is the father of the little boy.

However, this week, it was all about love and positivity as Kirk and Rasheeda’s youngest son turned 4.

Little Karter is a rockstar, and like his beautiful mother, he is a mini fashion icon.

And the picture montage posted by “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star showed Karter in a variety of outfits one more stylish than the other.

The child also has an impressive collection of cool sneakers and beautiful curls.

I know it's late but I have to say Happy Birthday to one of the flyest little guys I know, Karter! @rasheedadabosschick we have to take the boys to celebrate! A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

Burruss captioned the adorable photo: “I know it’s late, but I have to say Happy Birthday to one of the flyest little guys I know, Karter! @rasheedadabosschick we have to take the boys to celebrate!”

Her fans also wished the youngest Frost a happy BDay.

One of them said: “Happy Birthday, Carter! Lol, I love that last one!”

Another commenter added: “Happy Birthday Karter. Go make them do what you want. You are a cute baby. They can’t help but spoil you. Super handsome, I love the way he’s dressed solo cute.”

Rasheeda had some sweet words for her baby boy.

She wrote: “My baby’s growing up so fast! Happy Birthday, Karter mommy loves you so much! Four years ago God blessed me with you & I’m truly grateful that you chose me to be your mommy! #HappyBirthdayKarter.”

Happy birthday Karter 🎊🎈🎉🎉🎂 #thankful #blessed #loveu #family A post shared by Kirk (@frost117) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

As a proud father, Kirk could not help but beam over his son.

He stated: “Happy happy birthday Karter! Hope u really enjoy this day. Your such a little man with a swag. Lol! Enjoy.”

Rasheeda and Burruss are longtime musical collaborators, and the Boss Chick recently confessed she would love to work with Xscape.

She said: “With being friends with Tiny [Harris] and being really close with Kandi [Burruss] as well, for them to get back together is just totally amazing. I grew up listening to Xscape, you know, a group that can really sing. When you grow up listening to those great records, you want to hear them now! When they got back together: I was like ‘Finally, it took long enough, let’s get you on tour!’”

Karter is simply adorable and deserves all the love he is getting on his special day.