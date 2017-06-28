Kandi Burruss Shines In Little Black Dress At BET Awards As She Promises Wilder ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season With Nene Leakes And Kim Zolciak

Artist Kandi Burruss delivered a memorable performance at the 2017 BET Awards, but she also made headlines for her revealing little black dress.

At the awards show on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Burruss also opened up about the upcoming season 10 of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and revealed that it will be dramatic and scandalous.

Burruss and her fellow Xscape members moved their die-hard fans and impressed a new generation of music lovers in the audience and at home.

While many people were talking about the ladies’ vocal cords, others were mesmerized by the LBD that the reality television star wore on the red carpet.

Burruss turned heads in a body-hugging creation that featured lace on the sleeves and a large cut-out that revealed a lot of cleavage.

The risqué dress has sparked a mini-debate amongst Burruss’ fans.

Some find she was glamorous and are happy she embraces her curves and feels comfortable to show whatever she desires.

Others said as a woman with a young daughter she should cover a bit.

One person said: “Looking beautiful, I love it.”

Another stated: “Mothers of children, especially you young ladies should reveal less. She is beautiful no question…… But c’mon, Damn Kandi, I see too much.”

The singer-songwriter and television personality recently told a well-known publication that she was thinking of leaving the hit Bravo show after the Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams rape drama.

We match each other's fly! Me & my sis @majorgirl about to hit the red carpet! #BETAwards2017 #Xscape Tune In for our performance tonight! A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

She said at the time: “During season 9, I was feeling like I might want to leave because there was so much hate from fans online and I was having trouble because, how do you defend yourself from a lie? How do you defend yourself from something that never happened?”

Burruss is not going anywhere; she confirmed that she is simultaneously filming “RHOA” and a docuseries with Xscape.

#BETAwards2017 is gonna be crazy! #BBD #JohnnyGill #Xscape A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Jun 24, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

She stated: “Yes, actually I am doing Housewives now, and Xscape is having a reality show as well. I am doing both at the same time. Right now we are taping both shows. Xscape will be on Bravo this fall along with Housewives. I hope everybody supports the show just as much as they support Housewives.”

In fact, Burruss claimed that new season of “RHOA” may end up being even wilder than the last thanks to the return of Nene Lakes and Kim Zolciak.

She revealed: “It was a lot of drama last season, so I kind of prepared myself now that I am coming into this season, season 10, it is gonna be even crazier. It is a lot of different things going on, not just with me, but some of our past castmates are coming back, and we are gonna see how that goes. We just started taping this past week. I have not even seen everybody yet.”

Advertisement

Any thoughts on the dress and “RHOA” season 10?