Kandi Burruss Shares ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 10 Clip Where She Is Possibly Shading Porsha Williams

Cleavage is in! Kandi Burruss is one of the first stars of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” to share a brief clip from the set of season 10.

In the video, the Xscape diva does her best Phaedra Parks imitation as she showed off her best assets.

The mother of two is wearing a deep plunging dress, sleek black long hair, and pink berry lips.

Todd Tucker’s wife is making sure she looks fabulous by checking every detail with her phone.

While Burruss did not speak in the clip, her caption said a lot.

It read: “When they talking about you but you’re unbothered…. Thanks, @erika_lapearl_mu @sewjodie & @hauseofglam for getting me together for #RHOA10.”

Fans believe that the charming television personality and actress was shading Porsha Williams because her voice could be heard in the background saying something about her hair.

Fans loved the clip and the dress.

One person said: “Omg. I love @kandi so much. I can’t wait for next season.”

Another added: “GORGEOUS!!!You look like Phaedra!this is so cute. Hopefully, it becomes a gif.”

A third commenter stated: “Yasstell em them b******cant even spell unbothered @kandi. Tell Porsha to shut up I hear her voice in the background @kandi Killing it!!”

Is anyone surprised that Burruss is throwing subliminal shade at Williams?

The answer is probably no for a long list of reasons.

The ladies have not been speaking since the rape lie scandal stemming from season nine.

In case you were not following, here is a brief recap.

Parks fed Williams the horrible lie that Tucker and his spouse were planning to drug and rape her in their dungeon.

The attorney tried to defend her tasteless action by saying: “I repeated it because I heard it. Something was brought to me. I just repeated it. I repeated what someone told me. I am not saying I did not say it. I am saying I repeated it.”

The now-fired TV star addressed Burruss directly by stating: “I am sorry — I can apologize, I am sorry Kandi. I should not have repeated it. I am sorry, it was bad judgment on my part. I am sorry. I cannot change it.”

Burruss was not having it. She clapped back by saying: “Do y’all know people would was under my comments saying #KandiAKABillCosby? Do you think that s— is f—— cool?.Y’all know how much I care about my business and my brand. We throw shade, whatever. But drugs? … Drugging somebody while drinking and taking them home is rape. Y’all accused me of being a f—— rapist. That is crazy.”

Advertisement

The drama in season 10 is real.