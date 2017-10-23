Kandi Burruss Shares Cute Video Of Ace And Todd Tucker Twinning

Ace is the king in the Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker household and this adorable family portrait proves it.

Over the weekend, the talented singer-songwriter took to Instagram where she delighted her almost 5 million followers with a sweet photo and video where Ace and Todd Tucker are twinning.

My 2 favorite guys were twinning today! @todd167 & @acewellstucker ❤️♠️❤️♠️ A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Oct 21, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

In the photo, the star of Bravo’s reality television series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, looks a bit like Janet Jackson with stunning bangs and an all-black outfit.

As for Ace and his father, they decided to match from head to toe — the pair wore black and white Addidas gear including sweatpants, jackets, and crisp white sneakers.

In the photo, Ace has the cutest smile ever.

The television personality captioned the picture: “My two favorite guys were twinning today! @todd167 & @acewellstucker.”

Fans told Kandi that she should get a fake beard and dress Ace like his father for Halloween because they look so much alike and have the same demeanor.

One fan shared: “Aww love u Guys beautiful pic Ace getting so big he is such a cutie pie he is the spitting image of Todd, with no beard.”

Another stated: “Beautiful family, y’all are such a sweet example of humanity and love. I admire you two, but that Ace is just as cute as he wants to be. He looks like dad ..Ace is a blessing.Let me babysit him!!!;-)”

I posted this on my insta story last night. I love it so much that I had to post it again. @acewellstucker & @todd167 #Twinning ♠️❤️ #FatherAndSon A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Oct 22, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

The last commenter said they are happy that Ace is learning to swim and added: “Kandi this Awesome! The father and son so adorable – glad you teaching him to swim, I did not learn to swim until the Marine Corps taught me, and it was a traumatic way to learn. I exposed my son to water all of the time, but not through a professional. So, he naturally learned. Water should not equal death. So, I am incredibly happy to see such a young child masterfully swimming! Praise Jehovah!”

Meanwhile, it is being claimed that Nene Leakes is still angry at Burruss for firing her from The Great Xscape Tour.

A source said: “NeNe is putting on a brave face, but she is not coping well right now. NeNe is really good at dealing it out, but she is not good at taking it. Right now NeNe feels she is coming under fire from all angles, and that everyone is ganging up on her. She has been under immense stress recently, what with Gregg’s health issues, and Kim’s ongoing poison, and she would really love to feel like she had at least one person fighting her corner.”

What are your thoughts on the cute family photo?