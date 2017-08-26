Kandi Burruss, Rasheeda Frost And NeNe Leakes Back Each Other’s Hustle With Cute Photos

NeNe Leakes and her new pal, Kandi Burruss, are showing the world that their friendship is strong.

Leakes is also happy to support her fellow boss/business chick, Rasheeda Frost.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars posed for a beautiful picture at the Xscape member’s Atlanta-based boutique.

Leakes wore her trademark black and white outfit and had her long honey hair in a chic ponytail.

As for Burruss, who is sporting a stylish bob, she was a ray of sunshine in a wrapped dress that featured white and yellow flowers.

Leakes looked like she shopped till she dropped because she was carrying two large bags from the store.

The former “Glee” star captioned the photo: “Stopped by and chatted with my girl @kandi today in @tagsboutique I grabbed a couple pieces! Go get you some.”

Most of the fans of the Bravo show were pleased to see the business moguls showing love for their hustles and are thrilled that the friendship is real.

One person said: “Kandi looks great. Nene too, but she had some help. That’s a different nose that she started with.”

Another stated: “Well, I hope you guys are in a better place. Hi Kandi, ur rocking ur dress so beautiful.”

However, many people were surprised by how different “The Fashion Police” co-host looks.

One commenter, who had a lot of reaction, wrote: “Your face is looking very tight and held back.. #Latex Please stop getting work done! You’re almost at that point where after another procedure or two, you’ll be unrecognizable. There’s nothing wrong with a little enhancement here and there.. You were beautiful before.. Leave well enough alone.”

Look who stopped by @tagsboutique today! Miss @neneleakes hunty! #funtimes A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

In a recent interview, Burruss said she was happy to have Leakes back on the show.

She stated: “Of course, there’s always a little drama there, but so far, she and I are on good terms, which is unusual compared to past seasons.”

She went on to explain: “Bringing the blasts from the past back into the future, it is going to be crazy, I am sure. I am just hoping that the craziness is not on me. C’mon now, gives me a break this year. Hopefully, it will not be so over the top dealing with me.”

Leakes, who is all about women supporting women, recently posed with Rasheeda while in Las Vegas.

On our boutique hustle out here in Vegas grabbing the hottest fashions! Get at us @swaggboutiqueatl @rasheedadabosschick @pressedatl @sboutique2 #womensupportingwomen A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Aug 15, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

She captioned the photo: “On our boutique hustle out here in Vegas grabbing the hottest fashions! Get at us @swaggboutiqueatl @rasheedadabosschick @pressedatl @sboutique2 #womensupportingwomen.”

Girl power indeed.