Home » Entertainment

Kandi Burruss Posts Cute Video Of Baby Ace Swimming With Her Husband Todd Tucker

Dylan Fisher Posted On 10/01/2017
Kandi Burruss Baby AceCredit: Instagram

Kandi Burruss is one proud mother, and she delighted her fans by posting an adorable video of baby Ace showing off his swimming skills.

This week, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star decided to share a cute clip where Todd Tucker is poolside with his baby boy.

Tucker tells him he can do it and he jumps in the water as if he was Michael Phelps. The child held his breath and started swimming like a professional.

The star of the Bravo reality television series could be heard cheering her son on. Other relatives are also featured in the clip applauding little Ace.

The successful entrepreneur and a Grammy Award-winning R&B artist captioned the video: “Aww look at my big boy! @justusswimkids thank you for helping my baby @acewellstucker to become a swimmer! #ProudMom #20MonthsOld.”

Throughout the summer, Burruss has been giving updates on Ace’s swimming lessons and progress.

She said a few weeks ago: “My Ace is a swim champ! Well, at least he will be one day. Follow @acewellstucker on IG. Thanks, @justusswimkids!”

She later returned to social media with another progress report.

The mother of two explained: “My baby boy @acewellstucker likes playing with his toy in his swim lessons. He goes under water & tries to kick to reach it. He’s gonna be swimming like a fish in no time! Thanks.”

She added: “Thank you so much @justusswimkids working with @acewellstucker & teaching him how to swim! Can’t wait to see him swim all by himself. Mother’s get swim lessons for your baby at.”

Fans are happy that Burruss is sharing this incredible milestone with them.

One commenter wrote: “Dam I’m so proud of him and you’ll that baby is swimming and they put him on that pot like that.”

Another added: “I just looove this little boy! He is so adorable!! He makes me smile every time I see him. Thanks for sharing.
This is beyond adorable. I’m 27 and still have a terrible phobia of water, however, seeing this video makes me want to take swim lessons. Thanks for sharing and God bless your amazing family!”

A third commenter added: “You can be a regular fish then? No kidding! And how cute is he? We need them to start swimming soon. They may hate it at first, but they’ll thank you later!”

On her page, Burruss has been encouraging other mothers to teach their babies how to swim.

1 Comment

Gloria C
10/01/2017 at 6:22 am
Reply

Ace is cute as a button! He favors big sis Riley a lot! Enjoy that little dude Kandi/Todd…..they grow like weeds! 😍


