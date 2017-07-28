FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kate middleton kandi burruss t.i. bernice burgos Kirk Frost amber rose blac chyna blake shelton mackenzie standifer lamar odom kailyn lowry kris jenner matt lauer steve harvey rob kardashian kim kardashian tameka cottle kenya moore justin bieber tiny beyonce christina el moussa nene leakes
Home » Entertainment

Kandi Burruss Posts Beautiful Pictures From Africa And Opens Up About NeNe Leakes And Kim Zolciak’s Returns To ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/28/2017
0
841 Views
0


Kandi Burruss Kenya Shamea MortonCredit: Instagram

Kandi Burruss is currently in Africa with her husband, Todd Tucker, to enjoy the festivities around Shamea Morton’s wedding.

While in Kenya, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has decided to take on the role of photographer. Is there something that Burruss cannot do?

Burruss is a dedicated mother of two, singer/songwriter, businesswoman, and the photos from Nairobi show that she has a real eye in photography.

The reality star took several snaps of beautiful Kenyan women in a small village wearing traditional attires and jewelry.

She captioned the images: “I thought I was a photographer today! These are a few of my pics of the women from the village. Swipe left! The woman in the first pic was giving me a super model vibe with those cheek bones.”

Her fans seem to agree that the women in the photos look like models.

One said: “Omg, they are beautiful.”

Another added: “She is MAGNIFICENT Kandi ..beautiful skin..cheeks..”

A third commenter wrote: “Love it…..I feel some kind of way seeing these pics…. We are the original people…. It should move your spirit to be there.”

Before embarking on the trip, Burruss shared her thoughts on the returns of NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak to “RHOA.”

She told Life & Style that she is thrilled that the ladies were coming back.

She said: “Bringing the blasts from the past back into the future, it is going to be crazy, I am sure. I am just hoping that the craziness is not on me. C’mon now, give me a break this year. Hopefully, it won’t be so over the top dealing with me.”

Burruss added: “Since NeNe has been gone, I was the one that took a lot of the heat, different drama, you know, and I cannot wait for her to help relieve some of this. Relieve the pressure.”

She also promised tons of drama on the new season.

She explained: “We never know how much drama there’s gonna be until the season is finished taping. I just taped with NeNe the other day and you know there’s always a little drama there, but so far, she and I are on good terms, which is unusual compared to past seasons.”

Advertisement

Season 10 of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” will premiere sometime in November on Bravo, and according to sources, there will be a lot fighting between the ladies.

Post Views: 841

Read more about kandi burruss

Advertisement

You may also like
NeNe Leakes And Kim Zolciak Could Remove Some Heat Off Kandi Burruss On ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 10, She Hopes
07/19/2017
Kandi Burruss Debuts New Hair And Jokes About Driving The Plane In Hilarious Video
07/18/2017
Kandi Burruss Opens Up About NeNe Leakes And Why She Returned To ‘RHOA’ After Porsha Williams And Phaedra Parks Drama
07/16/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *