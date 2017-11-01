Kandi Burruss Opts For Funny Halloween Costume As Husband Todd Tucker Looks Miserable In The Photo

It was a family affair for Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, for Halloween.

Last night, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star went all the way for baby Ace by dressing up as a giant pod.

The singer was most likely thinking about the famous phrase, “two peas in a pod.”

Ace was dressed as a basketball player, and his jersey read: “DRIBBLES 21.”

That seems accurate. Burruss’ daughter, Riley, opted to be a cute joker.

The person, who stole the show was Tucker who went as Mr. Potato Head.

The mother of two captioned the sweet photo: “The things you do for family…. #TrickOrTreat @acewellstucker @rileyburruss & @todd167.”

The comments underneath the photo were hilarious.

Many people were quick to point to the fact that Tucker looked miserable in his costume.

Others are wondering why Tucker’s 20-year-old daughter, Kaela, is absent from all of the family’s events.

One person said: “That face. Kandi. You guys need ur own show! Beautiful family, you did this Kandy pat yourself on the back you are the creator.”

The things you do for family…. 😂#TrickOrTreat @acewellstucker @rileyburruss & @todd167 A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

Another commenter shared: “Hahaha, dribbles!! Love him keep him a baby, please! Ace be breaking hearts already I think ur the Best, most Real, most beautiful, caring, housewife, that ATLANTA has ever had! And such a good friend to ur friend ‘s & family! Blessings!”

A third person stated: “Love it the whole family what makes it fun!I need you guys to make another baby. Todd’s face lol priceless!! Love it.Y’all had one of the best weddings I see on TV in a long time! Nobody else can’t come close!!! Black Love. Where Todd daughter at she always not in pictures with y’all smh.”

In the past, Burruss explained how they make their blended family work, by saying: “I told Todd from the start that I never want to be looked at as the wicked stepmom. I do not even want to be in any situation where Kaela is upset with me because I say the wrong thing—because I know how it is. I had stepparents when I was a younger kid, so I know how it goes.”

Look at my little baller! @acewellstucker might be knocking at your door. Get your candy ready! A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Tucker added: “There were challenges blending the family in the beginning. Riley was a little hesitant. For me, it was just about trying to build that relationship with her. When we first started out, we had this little thing where I would take her to dinner, just her and me once a week, so we could just start talking and building our relationship. When my daughter came down, we just started putting them in situations where they had to interact.”

What are your thoughts on the picture?