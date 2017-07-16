Kandi Burruss Opens Up About NeNe Leakes And Why She Returned To ‘RHOA’ After Porsha Williams And Phaedra Parks Drama

Kandi Burruss sat down with “TODAY,” and she explained that the Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks drama was not going to stop her from getting her coins.

Also, of course, fans are applauding the shrewd businesswoman for staying on “Real Housewives Of Atlanta.”

Last week, the Xscape diva did an interview with Al Roker who quizzed her about the much-talked returns of Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak.

The television host also asked if there is any drama between the co-stars as yet.

Thus far things are going smoothly, but she promised tons of drama by the time the first episode airs on Bravo.

The singer and songwriter said she recently filmed a few scenes with Leakes and she is happy to report that the friendship is going strong.

The mother of two shared: “I just taped with Nene the other day and of course… there’s always a little drama there. But so far, she and I are on good terms, which is unusual for she and I.”

She went on to confess that shading, fights, and drama on “RHOA” are far from being manufactured.

Burruss said Bravo knows how to put the co-stars in situations that will cause tensions and screaming matches.

For example, the network often forces the ladies to attend parties and have dinners together when they do not wish to.

She shared: “When it comes to OUR show, it is not manufactured. The thing is, they put you in positions where in regular life you may have let things slide… but you are forced to deal with it when you have to be around this person over and over again.”

It was a very difficult year for Burruss whose reputation was almost ruined after Parks had claimed she had plans to drug and rape Williams.

So, why go back to the reality series, Roker asked.

Burruss made it clear that no one can come between her and her money.

She said: “I decided that I was not going to let that get the best of me. Bravo has been great to me… as far as, I met my husband on the show… we got married with my own spin-off. There’s just so many positive things that outweighed the negatives… for me.”

Fans are applauding her decision.

One said: “The show is great for Kandi’s many business ventures… she is no fool!﻿ Get that money, Kandi! I am proud of you.﻿”

Another added: “Kandi has never been my favorite, but she is the true definition of a BOSS LADY!! She knows how to make her coin, and I will give respect where respect is due!”

A third revealed: “Super cute I am so proud of Kandi & all her music/business ventures Yasss Queen! Make that coin & look gorgeous while u do it!”

What are your predictions for “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Season 10?