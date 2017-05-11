Kandi Burruss’ Mother Slams Phaedra Parks: “She Is A Liar And A Master Manipulator!”

Phaedra Parks has learned her lesson not to lie about such serious topics after she got fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, Mama Joyce still slammed the reality TV star, joining into the feud between her daughter and her daughter’s enemy.

“She was a liar. She should be sharing a cell with her husband!” Burruss’ mom dissed Parks.

As fans may remember, Phaedra Parks was caught lying about Burruss and her husband that they secretly planned to drug her and bring her to their house for sex.

After it was discovered that her claim was false, Parks refused to apologize and ended up getting kicked off the show.

Even though the fans were shocked to hear about Phaedra’s sudden departure, Joyce stated that she expected it and that she deserved it as well.

“Phaedra is a massive manipulator. A master manipulator. She knows exactly what she’s doing, and she knows who to do it to,” Joyce stated, adding that “She preys on the weak.”

The drama started when Parks told Porsha that Kandi and Todd were going to spike her drink and try to kidnap her for sexual favors.

The outrageous claim proved to be fake, and everything turned against Parks, who thought that some drama would do no harm on the show.

Joyce defended her daughter saying that not only does Burruss not consume any drugs but she doesn’t even let people smoke weed around her!

The mother added that her daughter doesn’t even toast with champagne.

Naturally, she would never go so far as to drug somebody and take advantage of their unconscious body.

What do you think about Phaedra’s lie? Did she really go too far for ratings?