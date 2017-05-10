Kandi Burruss Might Sue Phaedra Parks After Fake Porsha Williams Story

Kandi Burruss admits that she might sue Phaedra Parks for spreading fake stories about her and husband, Todd Tucker.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” reunion show ended with an explosive confrontation between Burruss and Parks.

Parks, who told Porsha Williams that Burrus and Tucker had plans to rape her, apologized for the pain she caused, and the damage she did.

However, many believe that the attorney went too far prompting Bravo to fire her.

The singer-songwriter sat down with a local radio station the day after the massive brawl aired and confessed that she is thinking about taking legal action against her co-star.

The television personality and actress said she is talking to her attorneys to know if she has a winnable case.

Mrs. Burruss shared the following with 103’s “Ryan Cameron Morning Show With Wanda Smith”: “I have to talk to my attorneys and see how they feel I should handle the situation. They told me I should sue Porsha at first [but] when it came out at the reunion that Porsha got the information from Phaedra, I said let’s hold up until they see the whole thing and I’ll get their opinion on how I should handle it. Another thing, lawsuits are stressful. I’m already dealing with this lawsuit with Johnny.”

The record producer and businesswoman went on to say that she got very emotional watching the shocking episode.

The member of the group Xscape explained that she has a habit of feuding and gossiping, but Parks took it too far.

She said: “My eyes were tearing up while watching it, I just couldn’t believe that she would go that far I knew we weren’t cool anymore but for her to make something up and say it to the girls and say it on national TV like that — like come on, I know we throw shade at each other, but this is a whole new low.”

She added: “You can’t just do that. […] OK, you wanna tear down my businesses, you’re trying to come at me in a way where people won’t respect me anymore. Clearly they was just trying to say whatever to take me down.”

Parks claims she is innocent in this drama and is blaming an unnamed person for sharing the rumor with her.