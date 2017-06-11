Kandi Burruss Looks Unrecognizable In Photo From ‘Never Heard’ Movie With Toni Braxton’s Son Diezel

Actress Kandi Burruss is unrecognizable in the new movie, “Never Heard.”

Burruss, who made headlines after being accused of being a rapist by Phaedra Parks on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 9, has moved on with her life.

The talented singer and songwriter shared several photos from the set of the movie, and they have convinced many to watch it when it comes out.

In the pictures, the aspirant movie star, who is known for her polished image, is bruised up. Her hair is in a mess, her lips are dry, and there are numerous wounds on her face.

She used the caption to reveal that in the flick she plays a mother and drug addict named Tara who is unable to keep it together for herself and her sons.

Burruss wrote in the caption: “So many people asked me about this photo. I played the role of a mother addicted to drugs in @neverheardmovie that is going to release in October.”

She went to explain why the role spoke to her by saying: “I loved this role because it is not what people would expect from me. I cannot wait for it to release so that you can see it! Swipe left if you have not seen the preview clip.”

The mogul also released a preview of a very sad and intense scene with co-star, Dijon Talton. Toni Braxton’s son, Diezel, will star as Calvin who is Tara’s child.

In addition to Burruss and Diezel, Josh Webber also stars in the film.

Chris Brown’s former girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, David Banner, Romeo Miller, and his father and rapper, Master P, also make appearances.

A brief synopsis of the movie read: “One man’s struggle to avoid the sins of his father and his pursuit to redeem the time with his estranged son.”

Before “Never Heard,” she shined in “Make It Rain” and had guest spots on the television series – “Are We There Yet?” and “Saints & Sinners.”

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Burruss said she wanted to quit the popular reality series after the Parks drama.

She said: “During season 9, I was feeling like I might want to leave because there was so much hate from fans online and I was having trouble because, how do you defend yourself from a lie? How do you defend yourself from something that never happened?”

She added: “I have never had drama like that that lasted the whole season. It was very sh–ty.”

What are your thoughts on Burruss’ acting skills? Will you check out “Never Heard” in the fall?