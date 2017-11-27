Kandi Burruss Leaves Xscape Officially — Tamika Scott And The Other Ladies Plan To Carry On

All of the Xscape fans out there, who were hoping that Kandi Burruss would change her mind and stay with the R&B band, will be very disappointed.

Last night, the final episode of Xscape Still Kickin’ It aired on Bravo and the ladies unsurprisingly did their thing in Detroit.

The show was spectacular, the vocals, and choreography were on point, and Tamika Scott, Burruss, LaTocha Scott, and Tiny Harris all brought their husbands on stage for a very steamy performance which blew the audience away.

The episode was very emotional because the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been trying to decide whether she will stay in the group after the tour.

Burruss is a businesswoman and an actress, who also had a strong hand in writing all those songs for Xscape.

However, after all was said and done, Burruss made it official that she will exit the group.

Xscape revealed in a statement: “Kandi has joined the women of Xscape for The Great Xscape Tour visiting 28 cities nationwide. Tiny LaTocha and Tamika have decided to record new music together. Kandi has decided not to join them.”

Burruss previously explained that it was not planned and added: “It was not a planned reunion.”

She went on to share: “I was like, I need a public apology. She is going to have to say to the world that the stuff that she said about me was a lie. And so, in doing that — we did it on the radio — and the radio disc jockey, he is like, ‘Oh, Xscape is back!’ I was like, ‘Xscape is not back!’ All of a sudden we started getting all these offers to perform and do shows, so I just went with the flow for the moment.”

Burruss might be leaving because of all the drama and fighting with the other ladies.

She went on to confess: “It is always drama. We all think differently when it comes to handling business, or at least, the three of them think differently than me. It is always them three against me, and I feel like I am always made to be the villain. It is really irritating and stressful.”

Fans are debating if Xscape is better with or without Burruss.