Kandi Burruss Had Epic All-White Bash With Tiny Cottle And Rasheeda Frost

Kandi Burruss had an epic all-white bash for her 41st birthday with good friends and family members such as Tiny Cottle, Mama Joyce, Kirk Frost, and Rasheeda Frost, and of course, people are wondering, did Phaedra Parks make an appearance?

Parks did not attend, and there was no way security would let her in if she did show up.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star said on social media that Todd Tucker gets the title of the husband of the year for planning such a lavish surprise birthday party.

The gathering took place on Tuesday night at the Old Lady Gang restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia.

All attendees wore white including the birthday lady who dazzled in a sleeveless skin tight leather dress that showed off her envious curves.

Tucker made sure all the right people were present at the fancy soirée – the guest list included Burruss’ BFF and Xscape bandmate, Tiny, who dazzled in a sheer top and white jeans.

The former wife of rapper Lil Wayne, Toya Wright, also turned heads in her milky white outfit.

Mama Joyce was there for her daughter and surprise, surprise “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” stars – Rasheeda and her husband, Kirk Frost – helped Burruss celebrate her glamorous birthday.

It seems that rumors of Frost having a side chick named Jasmine Washington will not end his 17-year marriage.

“Atlanta Exes” star Monyetta Shaw was pictured at the star-studded event.

Burruss said the following on Instagram: “My surprise party has been awesome! So much love! kandiCelebrating life with the fam! My bday party at @oldladygang was lit last night! Thanks to my love @todd167 for doing it big as usual & thanks to everyone who came!”

It was not that surprising to see Tiny at bash because she has been present for Burruss during the Parks fake rapist story.

A source revealed that: “Kandi has been the one who’s been in Tiny’s corner with all this crap with TIP and now Tiny is returning the favor.”

The insider added: “Tiny cannot believe Phaedra would do her girl dirty like that and has been consoling Kandi through this rape accusation deal.”

The same person said Burruss is having a tough time with the aftermath of the scandal.

The source shared: “Kandi thought she and Phaedra were cool. Kandi is an emotional wreck right now, and Tiny has been so supportive at calming her down and making the situation easier. Tiny is trying to convince Kandi to take Phaedra to court and get every last dime she has.”

Meanwhile, Mama Joyce is pleading with her “too kind and too sweet” daughter to sue Parks.