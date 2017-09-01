FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
drake bell kandi burruss kendall jenner debra danielsen tamar braxton blac chyna t.i. janet jackson nene leakes jenelle evans joseline hernandez kim kardashian Eniko Parrish jeremy meeks corinne olympios luann de lesseps farrah abraham tameka cottle blake shelton Jacqueline Laurita Lil Scrappy gwen stefani mackenzie standifer
Home » Entertainment

Kandi Burruss Flaunts New Hair – Avoids Kenya Moore And Nene Leakes Drama

Dylan Fisher Posted On 09/01/2017
0
1.1K Views
0


Kenya Moore Kandi Burruss Avoids DramaCredit: Instagram

Drama-free Kandi Burruss has unveiled a new hairstyle, and she looks ready for the Grammys.

With Xscape releasing new music soon, do not be a surprised to see the talented singer and songwriter at the awards show next year.

As her friends – Kenya Moore and Nene Leakes – are allegedly bickering over whose marriage is fake, this week, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram where she shared a photo taken in her kitchen.

Burruss, who had fans raving over her bangs and cute brownish bob, is now sporting long black curls.

The television personality also showed off her perfect skin tone makeup and bright pink lipstick.

The actress and record producer explained that the new hairdo and beat face were not for any particular occasion.

The Bravo reality television star captioned the photo: “My girl @erika_lapearl_mua hooked me up today. Thanks, girl! #AllMadeUpForNothing.”

The businesswoman has almost 5 million followers on Instagram, and thousands of them flocked to tell her she looks gorgeous.

One person asked Burruss to bring Xscape to Europe.

The fan wrote: “[email protected] beautiful love angel sweetie Kandi, your hair is nice, the only one my angel love are doing some thing to coming to England with your group Xcape my angel or not I miss you Kandi.”

Another stated: “Hey, when you look good you feel good!Looking good sis! Love the long hair on you. It goes with your pretty face. Wow, you look amazing!! What have you been doing?? ”

One supporter in awe of her makeup had the following to say: “Wow @kandi you look naturally gorgeous. The makeup looks very natural, and you look so young.”

A fourth commenter claimed: “Kandi you look so real ax in that outfit your hair is beautiful love it girl and love you.”

My girl @erika_lapearl_mua hooked me up today. Thanks girl! #AllMadeUpForNothing 😁

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on

Meanwhile, Moore is busy on social media slamming haters who claimed her marriage to new husband, Marc Daly, is not real.

Moore wrote: “It never ceases to amaze me the lengths people will go to discredit you, spread propaganda, boldface lies and publish entire articles based on an ‘anonymous’ or unknown sources.”

The former pageant queen went on to add: “My marriage and my life will not be made a mockery of.”

She concluded by: “I ignored this empty rhetoric in the past, I am fighting back. No more. Enough is enough. Be warned, I’m coming for you, and we all know how this will end for you. I always have the last laugh. #lawsuit #receipts #reallove #DontF*ckWithMyFamily.”

Advertisement

Moore has since deleted the post.

Post Views: 1,097

Read more about kandi burruss

Advertisement

You may also like
Kandi Burruss And T.I. Make Big Donations After Hurricane Harvey Damaged Houston
08/30/2017
Kandi Burruss And Rasheeda Frost Ask Fans To Pray For Texas After Sharing Heartbreaking Hurricane Harvey Pictures
08/28/2017
Kandi Burruss, Rasheeda Frost And NeNe Leakes Back Each Other’s Hustle With Cute Photos
08/26/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *