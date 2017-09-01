Kandi Burruss Flaunts New Hair – Avoids Kenya Moore And Nene Leakes Drama

Drama-free Kandi Burruss has unveiled a new hairstyle, and she looks ready for the Grammys.

With Xscape releasing new music soon, do not be a surprised to see the talented singer and songwriter at the awards show next year.

As her friends – Kenya Moore and Nene Leakes – are allegedly bickering over whose marriage is fake, this week, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram where she shared a photo taken in her kitchen.

Burruss, who had fans raving over her bangs and cute brownish bob, is now sporting long black curls.

The television personality also showed off her perfect skin tone makeup and bright pink lipstick.

The actress and record producer explained that the new hairdo and beat face were not for any particular occasion.

The Bravo reality television star captioned the photo: “My girl @erika_lapearl_mua hooked me up today. Thanks, girl! #AllMadeUpForNothing.”

The businesswoman has almost 5 million followers on Instagram, and thousands of them flocked to tell her she looks gorgeous.

One person asked Burruss to bring Xscape to Europe.

The fan wrote: “[email protected] beautiful love angel sweetie Kandi, your hair is nice, the only one my angel love are doing some thing to coming to England with your group Xcape my angel or not I miss you Kandi.”

Another stated: “Hey, when you look good you feel good!Looking good sis! Love the long hair on you. It goes with your pretty face. Wow, you look amazing!! What have you been doing?? ”

One supporter in awe of her makeup had the following to say: “Wow @kandi you look naturally gorgeous. The makeup looks very natural, and you look so young.”

A fourth commenter claimed: “Kandi you look so real ax in that outfit your hair is beautiful love it girl and love you.”

Meanwhile, Moore is busy on social media slamming haters who claimed her marriage to new husband, Marc Daly, is not real.

Moore wrote: “It never ceases to amaze me the lengths people will go to discredit you, spread propaganda, boldface lies and publish entire articles based on an ‘anonymous’ or unknown sources.”

The former pageant queen went on to add: “My marriage and my life will not be made a mockery of.”

She concluded by: “I ignored this empty rhetoric in the past, I am fighting back. No more. Enough is enough. Be warned, I’m coming for you, and we all know how this will end for you. I always have the last laugh. #lawsuit #receipts #reallove #DontF*ckWithMyFamily.”

Moore has since deleted the post.