Kandi Burruss Defends Kenya Moore And Marc Daly’s Marriage And Slams ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Stars Who Say It Is Fake

Kandi Burruss has decided to address the rumors that have been swirling around claiming that Kenya Moore’s marriage to Marc Daly is fake.

It will not surprise many fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta that the Xscape singer, unlike the other co-stars, opted to defend Moore.

While at an event promoting one her business ventures, Burruss was interviewed by Hip Hollywood and said that she believes Moore is indeed married.

She went on to say that the former pageant queen is happy and her fans and colleagues should respect her privacy.

The mother of two also stated that she met Daly and he is a nice man.

The singer and songwriter revealed: “I think it is real. Why does it matter to anybody else? However her marriage is, it is her marriage, not ours. They seem to be happy, and I finally had a chance to meet her husband, and he is super cool. I am happy for her.”

She was also asked about the rumors that Daly does not want to appear on the reality series.

She replied: “I do not know what he wants, but I am confident that she is afraid to jeopardize her relationship with what comes with the show, which I understand, it is a lot of tension. And for somebody that’s never been on TV, it is a lot of pressure, and it would have to be something for him to get used to. And not everyone is able to get used to it.”

Burruss, who has had her share of scandals while in the series, explained that people should stop interfering in Moore’s marriage and let her be.

In a past interview with E! News, the mogul said that she was surprised when she learned that Moore eloped in Saint Lucia with Daly.

She assumed it was a hoax and called Moore to get the truth.

She claimed: “I had to call her like, ‘Yo! You are married?’. Because I was thinking manybe it was fake. And then she is like, ‘Yeah I am really married.’”

According to RadarOnline, Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield, and Nene Leakes will spend season 10 working to prove Moore is a liar.

An insider said: “Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield, and Nene Leakes are the ring leaders in searching for the truth behind Kenya Moore’s shocking elopement earlier this year. After Kim and Kenya got into a heated altercation at Nene Leakes’ house, Kim has made it her priority to find proof that Kenya’s wedding was just a publicity stunt instead of actual nuptials.”

Is Burruss right and the other ladies should let Moore live her life as she chooses?