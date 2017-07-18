FREE NEWSLETTER
Trending
Home » Entertainment

Kandi Burruss Debuts New Hair And Jokes About Driving The Plane In Hilarious Video

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/18/2017
Kandi Burruss HairCredit: Instagram

Kandi Burruss is driving or flying high depending on who you ask.

Todd Tucker’s wife is also looking fabulous with her new hairdo – that is summer ready.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is featured in a hilarious viral video that has her fans debating verbs, grammar, and punctuation.

In the brief clip, the record producer and businesswoman is in the cockpit of an airplane.

She showed off her new long black braids and perfect makeup as she goofed around with the pilots.

The member of the R&B group Xscape talked about the pilots’ decision to let her fly the aircraft.

She jokingly said: “Well, they decided to let me drive the plane today, get ready.”

The mother of two captioned the silly video: “About to take off & at the last minute, they told me they needed me to drive the plane!”

Almost half of a million people have seen the post, and most of them are laughing with Burruss and complimenting on her hair.

I had to pull myself together for a 70s party! I'm loving my braids! Thank you @jazzbraids_atlanta!

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on

One person told the “Can’t Come Back” singer: “Nice hair. Really really nice. Suits you.”

Another stated: “Mrs. K those brows are giving life on their own!”

However, a handful of commenters are talking and even fighting because she jokingly said “driving” the plane.

A person wrote: “Looking like a teenager Looking beautiful chic. Riding or Flying or Piloting High.”

Another corrected the “I Won’t Bite My Tongue” artist with a comment that read: “Fly that airplane ma’am. Drive, or fly, khandi let’s be real there is a huge difference lol.”

Thank goodness, Burruss has fans with a sense of humor and who understood it was just a joke.

About to take off & at the last minute they told me they needed me to drive the plane! 😂😂😂

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on

A person, who got it, said: “I swear these ppl in this comment are dumb as f#ck, the fact that so many feel the need to correct a slip of the lips…smh.”

The songwriter recently appeared on “TODAY” where she talked about the Xscape reunion tour by saying: “Right now there’s a full tour we have been trying to put together for our group. I just have to say the love and response from the people has been overwhelming. We sold out 3 shows last week, and I am justing coming off that with my group. Also with the taping of the ‘housewives,’ we are also doing a special for the reunion of Xscape on Bravo as well, so Bravo is gonna be HOT this fall… know that!”

What are your thoughts on her new braids?

