Kandi Burruss Debuts Banging Hairstyle And Fans Pushed Photo To Go Viral

Kandi Burruss debuted a new hairstyle that has fans going wild and comparing her to a stunning doll.

This week, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star dropped a beautiful post on social media.

The mother of two is now banging out and looking fabulous while at it.

In the picture, Todd Tucker’s wife is sporting long black hair with perfect bangs.

Along with the new hair, the “Cheatin’ on Me” singer also showed off a stunning tight black dress with huge red roses.

The Xscape band member completed the look with red strappy shoes.

The reality star captioned the picture: “KandiLoving my dress from @shunmelson! Thanks, sis! & im not really a fan of bangs but I got a lot of compliments on my hair today. It’s another clip on wig made by @sewjodie with @concealvirginhair. With the cute beat.”

The summer look is a big winner with Burruss’ supporters.

One fan stated that she looked like a doll and added: “Gorgeous! Beautiful! Luv the look on you!! Kandi!! You look flawless like a beautiful Black Doll!!”

Another said: “You’re the shitt Kandi…all day!! Looking Gorgeous! You My Girlll!! Keep it real Always!! Smooches, You Will Kill it on RHOA.”

In a recent interview, the songwriter confirmed her return to season 10 of the reality series.

The “Don’t Think I am Not” diva said: “Yes, I am actually doing Housewives now Xscape is having a reality show as well. I am doing both at the same time. Right now we are taping both shows. Xscape will be on Bravo this fall along with Housewives. I hope everybody supports the show just as much as they support Housewives.”

She went on to speak on the drama and scandals that will take place in the upcoming episodes of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Team kandi all day love y'all 💕 A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandiburruss_fanpage) on May 7, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

She shared: “It was a lot of drama last season, so I kind of prepared myself now that I am coming into this season, season 10, it is gonna be even crazier. It is a lot of different things going on, not just with me, but some of our past castmates are coming back, and we are gonna see how that goes. We just started taping this past week. I have not even seen everybody yet.”

For a brief moment, the artist wanted to leave the show after her nemesis and former co-star, Phaedra Parks, made up vicious lies about her.

Parks, who was fired from the series, claimed Burruss wanted to drug and sexually assault Porsha Williams.

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on the new hairdo?